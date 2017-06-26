InFocus Turbo 5 specs revealed on Amazon India ahead of June 28 launch

Last week, American smartphone manufacturer InFocus started sending out press invites to the media for a launch event of its smartphone scheduled on June 28 in India. While that invite didn’t mention anything about the upcoming smartphone apart from teasing a big battery on it, thanks to Amazon India, we now know that this smartphone is called InFocus Turbo 5 and it comes with a massive 5000 mAh battery.

Amazon India has listed the InFocus Turbo 5 on its site ahead of the June 28 launch, and, this listing has revealed all the details of the Turbo 5 except its pricing. InFocus has been teasing this smartphone on the social media using the tagline “Charge Less. Do More”. Well, this same tagline has been used in the listing as well which confirms that the Turbo 5 is indeed the smartphone that will be launched on June 28 in India.

The images of the Turbo 5 haven’t been uploaded by Amazon yet, however, the promotional material in the listing does give us an idea of how the phone looks. At the front, it has a 5 MP secondary camera and seems to have capacitive navigation keys below the display. At the back, it has a 13 MP primary camera which is accompanied by LED flash. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back below which is the InFocus moniker. Also visible are antenna lines and there also are speakers further down below.

Having said that, the biggest highlight of the InFocus Turbo 5 is its 5000 mAh battery, and thanks to such a huge battery, you can use the Turbo 5 to charge another smartphone off it. Moreover, InFocus claims that this battery gives two days of backup. Well, that’s something we can believe after the battery’s put to test.

InFocus Turbo 5 specifications:

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MTK6737 quad-core processor

We will know more about the pricing and availability of the InFocus Turbo 5 once it’s launched in India.