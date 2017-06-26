32 GB storage variant of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 appears on GFXBench

After launching the Mi Max phablet last year, Xiaomi launched its successor, the Mi Max 2, a month ago. The Mi Max 2 comes in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. The 64 GB variant comes with 4 GB RAM whereas the 128 GB variant comes with 6 GB RAM. Well, one more variant has appeared on a benchmarking site which has 32 GB of internal storage.

This 32 GB variant of the Mi Max 2 has appeared on GFXBench. Going by the listing, there’s no difference in the specifications apart from the internal storage, however, the listing has also mentioned 64 GB and 128 GB of space in the storage section.

Moreover, this 32 GB storage variant has 4 GB RAM and not 6 GB which is found on the 128 GB storage model. There’s no word from Xiaomi yet regarding the 32 GB model of the Mi Max 2, however, we should hear from them soon if they are planning to launch it.

Besides, it’s also worth noting that the Mi Max 2 hasn’t yet launched in India, hence, chances are Xiaomi will launch the 4 GB RAM variant with 32 GB of storage instead of 64 GB storage in India along with the 6 GB RAM variant having 128 GB storage. Well, this is just a speculation and things may not happen like this.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specifications

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass on top

6.44-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass on top Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Software: MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm FinFET

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm FinFET GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Main Camera: 12 MP f/2.2, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 1080p @120fps

12 MP f/2.2, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 1080p @120fps Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, 1080p video @30fps

5 MP f/2.0, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS)

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS) Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer Cellular: 4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 5,300 mAh (non-removable)

Source | Via