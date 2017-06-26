OnePlus

Customer in India receives OnePlus 5 without volume rocker

By Sagar Bakre
2

The OnePlus 5 has been in the news for the past few weeks for myriad reasons. Of course, it was finally unveiled last week through a live stream and was launched in India two days later on June 22. It also went on sale on June 22 through Amazon India and was also available for purchase through pop-up events in different cities of the country. Well, amongst all that hype, an Indian customer on Twitter has said that he got a OnePlus 5 unit with the volume rocker missing.

This customer, whose name is Kapil Tandon, took to Twitter to show the OnePlus 5 unit he received without the volume rocker. He also posted a photo of the unit he received on Twitter. The photo posted isn’t clear though but you can clearly the missing volume rocker. The slot below the Alert Slider where the volume buttons are supposed to be is empty.

oneplus-5-official
OnePlus 5

Tandon didn’t reveal where he purchased his OnePlus 5 from. Whether it was from Amazon India on June 22 or through one of the pop-up events that were set up in the different cities of the country. Well, whatever is the case, we will hopefully hear something soon, either from OnePlus India or Amazon India.

Anyways though, the OnePlus 5 will go on sale again tomorrow in India exclusively through Amazon. The 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you ₹32,999 whereas the maxed out 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will set you back by ₹37,999.

Update: Tandon has revealed that the return and replacement of his faulty OnePlus 5 unit has been authorized by Amazon India, however, as the OnePlus 5 is currently out of stock, he will be offered full refund instead of a replacement. Moreover, he has also said that the volume buttons were loosely placed inside the package.

Via

Sagar Bakre

Loves to keep a close watch on the Smartphone Industry to bring the latest news for you.

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Customer in India receives OnePlus 5 without volume rocker"

avatar
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

that’s irresponsible behavior from OnePlus…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 hours 36 minutes ago
Rahul Kashyap
Rahul Kashyap

What’s going oneplus!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
23 hours 5 minutes ago
wpDiscuz