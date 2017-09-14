Micromax subsidiary YU launched the Yureka S in India back in August last year. Then after a long break, the company launched the Yureka Black in the country this year in June. Now today, the company has further expanded its portfolio of Yureka products by launching the YU Yureka 2 in India.

Unlike the Yureka Black which is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC, the YU Yureka 2 comes with Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood which is a tier-above the 400 Series SoC. The processor is paired with 4 GB of RAM which is impressive, and, to handle graphically intensive tasks like gaming and photo editing, you get the Adreno 506 GPU.

The YU Yureka 2 boasts uni-body metal construction and is 8.15 mm thin. At the front you will find a 5.5-inch Full-HD display with 2.5D curved glass, and below it are the capacitive navigation keys. There’s also an 8 MP secondary camera above the display for selfies and video calls.

At the back, you will get a 16 MP primary camera which is accompanied by dual-LED flash. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the center of the back of the phone for additional security, and, further down below is the YU moniker.

Also, even in 2017, the YU Yureka 2 boots up to Android 6.0 Marshmallow which is unacceptable. However, we are hopeful that the company will roll out the Oreo update soon, or at best, the 7.1.1 Nougat update. The company did roll out the 7.1.1 Nougat update for the Yureka Black after two months from its launch, hence, we are hopeful that YU wouldn’t keep the Yureka 2 on Marshmallow for long either.

YU Yureka 2 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP auto-focus with dual-LED flash

16 MP auto-focus with dual-LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM slot

Hybrid SIM slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3930 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0

YU Yureka 2 Price in India and Availability