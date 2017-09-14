nubia Z17 mini Limited Edition launched in India with Snapdragon 653 SoC and 6 GB RAM

Chinese manufacturer nubia, a subsidiary of ZTE, unveiled the Z17 mini back in April this year which is a toned down version of the flagship Z17. Later in June, the company launched the Z17 mini in India. Now today, the company has launched the nubia Z17 mini Limited Edition in the country with some bump in specifications.

The nubia Z17 mini is offered in Black and Gold colors, however, the limited edition comes in Aurora Blue color. However, we are not only looking at a cosmetic change here. The nubia Z17 mini Limited Edition is powered by Snapdragon 653 SoC as opposed to the Snapdragon 652 found on the regular variant.

Moreover, while the regular variant comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, the limited edition comes with 6 GB RAM and and gets the storage bumped up to 128 GB. Apart from these changes, everything else on the limited edition remains the same.

The nubia Z17 mini Limited Edition runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box and flaunts uni-body metal design. It has a 5.2-inch Full-HD display with 2.5D curved glass atop. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back and features DTS Surround Sound.

However, the biggest highlight here is the dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of a 13 MP RGB sensor and a 13 MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16 MP camera on the front which has 80-degree wide-angle lens. Lastly, the phone ships with a 2950 mAh battery which can be charged through a USB Type-C port.

“We are grateful to our users and community in India for their affection and faith in nubia products. The Z17mini received tremendous response and with the limited edition nubia Z17mini, we are taking forward the legacy of great camera, great features and UI. We are confident that this product will further strengthen nubia’s name and value proposition in Indian market.” said Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India.

nubia Z17 mini Limited Edition Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM GPU: Adreno 510

Adreno 510 Operating System: nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow

nubia UI 4.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D glass and Gorilla Glass protection

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D glass and Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: 13 MP standard RGB + 13 MP monochrome with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, NeoVision 6.0, Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP standard RGB + 13 MP monochrome with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, NeoVision 6.0, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with 80-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens

16 MP with 80-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 200 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 200 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Dual Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, DTS Surround Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, DTS Surround Sound Colors: Aurora Blue

Aurora Blue Battery: 2950 mAh

nubia Z17 mini Limited Edition Price in India and Availability