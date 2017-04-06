With the dual camera setup becoming a trend for smartphones, Nubia has now launched the Nubia Z17 mini in China.

Nubia has announced the launch of the Nubia Z17 mini, which is the company’s latest high-end smartphone offering with a dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.2 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 652 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Nubia Z17 mini has a dual rear camera setup with two 13 MP Sony IMX258 sensors. There is also a front facing 16 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2950 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Nubia Z17 mini specs:

5.2 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor

Adreno 510 GPU

6 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

13 MP secondary camera

16 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

2950 mAh battery

Nubia Z17 mini Price and Availability:

The handset priced starting at 1699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 16000). The phone is available in Elegant Black, Black with Gold, Champagne Gold and Red colour options.