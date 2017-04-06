Samsung

Alleged Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (2017) appears on GFXBench with Helio P20 SoC and 4 GB RAM

By Sagar Bakre
Samsung launched the Galaxy On7 Pro in India last year, and now, it seems the company is working on a 2017 variant of the On7 Pro. An unknown Samsung device has popped up on GFXBench with its specifications, and, it is said to to be the Galaxy On7 Pro (2017).

Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro

This unknown Samsung device that has popped up on GFXBench carries model number SM-G615F. Well, this is the same device that had made an appearance on GFXBench back in February. However, that listing showed the device with 3 GB RAM whereas this latest listing puts it with 4 GB RAM.

This SM-G615F, which is said to be the Galaxy On7 Pro (2017), is powered by MediaTek’s MT6757 SoC which is also known as Helio P20. It is laced with 4 GB RAM and is backed by Mali-T880 MP2 GPU. The device sports a 5.7-inch Full-HD display and runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

The SM-G615F features a 12 MP camera at its back as well as on the front. Also, the device seems to have 32 GB of internal storage, however, we expect Samsung to include a microSD card slot as well so that users can expand the storage if they want.

As is with GFXBench listing, there’s no information on the battery of device, however, we expect it to come with a 3000 to 3500 mAh battery. We should see this device popping up on other benchmarking sites as well as Samsung goes further with its development.

Source | Via

Leave a Reply

5 Comments on "Alleged Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro (2017) appears on GFXBench with Helio P20 SoC and 4 GB RAM"

VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

looks like this On-series phone packs a punch!!

55 minutes 58 seconds ago
Rahul Kashyap

Mediatek!! Ooh come on Samsung…

1 hour 10 minutes ago
Ajay Thakur

Xiaomi is doing so well in the midrange market, Samsung desperately needs to step up their mid-range phone game if they want to compete with them!

1 hour 19 minutes ago
Ankit Kr

Specifications are good

1 hour 34 minutes ago
Liu Min Han

Galaxy On7 Pro 2017

1 hour 42 minutes ago
