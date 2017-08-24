YU Yureka Black receiving Android 7.1.1 Nougat update

Micromax subsidiary YU made a comeback to the market with the launch of YU Yureka Black in India back in June. The smartphone is priced at ₹8999 and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box. However, the company is now rolling out the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to this smartphone.

The Android 7.1.1 Nougat update is being rolled out over the air, however, you will have to be on stock Android Marshmallow firmware to be able to get the update. If you are already on the stock Android Marshmallow firmware and haven’t got the update yet, you can check for it manually by going to the Settings > About Phone > Software Update menu (you can head over to the source link below for more information).

Having said that, we are a bit surprised here with the roll out of 7.1.1 Nougat as the company had introduced the beta build of 7.1.2 Nougat for the Yureka Black back in June. But anyways though, there aren’t any major differences between 7.1.1 and 7.1.2 update, because either way, you are getting new features like multi-window, bundled notifications, app shortcuts, improved Doze mode, quick reply and more.

For those unaware, the YU Yureka Black is powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 505 GPU. It sports a 5-inch Full-HD display which is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. For photography, it comes with a 13 MP camera at the back and 8 MP camera on the front, and, keeping the lights on is a 3000 mAh battery. You can check out the full specifications below.

YU Yureka Black specifications:

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (Android 7.1.1 Nougat rolling out)

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (Android 7.1.1 Nougat rolling out) Display: 5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection

5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection Rear Camera: 13 MP Sony IMX258 with PDAF and Dual-LED flash

13 MP Sony IMX258 with PDAF and Dual-LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with Selfie Flash

8 MP with Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid SIM (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Chrome Black, Matte Black

Chrome Black, Matte Black Battery: 3000 mAh

