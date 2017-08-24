Here are the complete JioPhone specifications

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio announced the JioPhone a month ago. The JioPhone is the company’s first 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone, and, it’s priced effectively free. While the company did reveal the JioPhone plans during the announcements, the exact specifications of the JioPhone were still unknown.

However, as the pre-booking for the JioPhone kicks off from today, Reliance Jio has updated its website while also sharing more details regarding the features and specifications of the JioPhone. The JioPhone is powered by a Spreadtrum SPRD 9820A/QC8905 dual-core processor which is clocked at 1.2 GHz and is paired with 512 MB RAM.

The JioPhone sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and runs KAI OS. The phone comes with a 2 MP camera at the back and 0.3 MP camera on the front with a storage space of 4 GB. Users can expand the storage up to 128 GB though by using a microSD card.

Moreover, the JioPhone was rumored to support dual SIMs, however, the current model only has support for single nano SIM. The phone also comes with FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack and microUSB port. Not to forget the torchlight that’s seen on many other feature phones.

Having said that, two interesting features of the JioPhone worth talking about are Jio Assistant and JioMediaCable. The Jio Assistant is a digital assistant that lets you perform different actions by giving voice commands. You can call a contact, send him SMS, play music or movie, or even ask questions through voice commands.

Speaking of JioMediaCable, it lets you mirror your JioPhone’s screen content on to your TV, be it a smart TV or the old CRT TV. However, it needs to be purchased separately as it doesn’t come bundled with the JioPhone.

Last but not the least, the JioPhone also comes with access JioApps like JioMusic, JioCinema, JioTV and JioXpressNews, and, it also supports 22 Indian regional languages including Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati.

JioPhone specifications:

CPU: 1.2 GHz SPRD 9820A/QC8905 dual-core processor

1.2 GHz SPRD 9820A/QC8905 dual-core processor RAM: 512 MB

512 MB GPU: Mali-400

Mali-400 Operating System: KAI OS

KAI OS Display: 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) display

2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) display Rear Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Front Camera: 0.3 MP

0.3 MP Internal Storage: 4 GB

4 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Single Nano SIM

Single Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, microUSB 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, microUSB 2.0 Other: JioApps, Jio Assistant, Support for 22 Indian languages, Screen mirroring via JioMediaCable, Torchlight

JioApps, Jio Assistant, Support for 22 Indian languages, Screen mirroring via JioMediaCable, Torchlight Color: Black

Black Battery: 2000 mAh removable Li-Poly

The JioPhone, like we said earlier, is effectively free, however, you are required to pay a fully refundable security deposit of ₹1500 which you will get back after three years when you return the phone.

Pre-booking of JioPhone starts today from 5.30 pm onwards. Are you going to get a JioPhone?