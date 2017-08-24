Second generation Google Pixel smartphones reportedly launching on October 5 with Snapdragon 836 SoC

Now that the rumors and speculations regarding the name of Android O, which is officially called Android 8.0 Oreo, have been put to rest, we will be coming across more leaks and rumors regarding Google’s second generation Pixel smartphones – the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2. There already have been many rumors surrounding these upcoming Pixel smartphones which gave us an idea of their underlying hardware and their design. What we had unheard of before was their launch date. Well, according to the latest information coming in, these smartphones should be launching on October 5.

This information comes from reliable leakster Evan Blass who shared it on Twitter by tweeting “Google’s second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC’s, will be unveiled on October 5th“. Until now, we were expecting these handsets to be powered by Qualcomm’s current flagship chipset – Snapdragon 835 – however, these will rather be powered by the yet to released Snapdragon 836 SoC.

Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017

Going by the rumors, the Pixel 2 is manufactured by HTC whereas the Pixel XL 2 is manufactured by LG. The former comes with a 5-inch FHD display and larger bezels, whereas, the later comes with a 6-inch QHD display with smaller bezels.

Both these smartphones will have a single camera setup at the back, with Google also sticking to the two-tone metal-glass back. However, the glass window is now smaller and the fingerprint scanner now sits out of that window. Apart from that, both these smartphones are said to come without the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Moreover, both the second-gen Pixel smartphones are said to feature squeezable frame that we have seen on the HTC U11.

Speaking of the launch date, the first-gen Pixel smartphones were launched on October 4 last year, and, the second-gen Pixels come just exactly after a year and a day later from the launch of original Pixels.

Having said that, we are still more than a month away from this expected launch of the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, hence, we are sure that many more details will be leaked before these smartphones go official.