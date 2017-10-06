Vivo V7+ Review – Perfect Selfies Revamped

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Vivo has come up with world’s first smartphone featuring a 24 MP selfie camera. Perfect selfies are a thing now and Vivo knows it. After Vivo V5 Plus, Vivo has added another selfie master that takes perfect selfies, selfies that look like it’s perfectly taken from DSLR cameras by adding bokeh effects. Vivo V7+ with 5.99-inch FullView display joins the league in a new look reducing the size of bezels.

What’s in the Box

Vivo V7+ with built-in battery

Micro USB Cable

Charger (5v, 2A)

Silicon Clear Case

SIM Tray Ejector

User Guides and Warranty Card

Vivo V7+ Specifications

Display: 5.99-inch FullView IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3

5.99-inch FullView IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back Software: Android 7.1.2 Nougat, FunTouch OS 3.2

Android 7.1.2 Nougat, FunTouch OS 3.2 CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm LPP

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, 14nm LPP GPU: Adreno 506, OpenGL 3.1+

Adreno 506, OpenGL 3.1+ Memory: 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 64 GB internal storage, MicroSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)

64 GB internal storage, MicroSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Main Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

16 MP f/2.0, PDAF, single LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Front Camera: 24 MP, f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, 1080p video @30fps

24 MP, f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: Micro USB port, USB OTG support, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio

Micro USB port, USB OTG support, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, FM Radio Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,225 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable), Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0

3,225 mAh Li-Ion (non-removable), Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 Colors: Matte Black, Champagne Gold

Matte Black, Champagne Gold Price: ₹21,990

Design, Build & Ergonomics

The Vivo V7+ flaunts a 5.99-inch FullView bezel-less display with HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels). The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Holding the V7+ is quite comfortable, grippy, the edges are curved, but a little bulkier. There are two color variants – Matte Black, and Champagne Gold.

Although it looks like it’s premium phone, the feel isn’t that great, yes it’s plastic. Vivo V7+ lacks a metallic design here, Vivo V5s too had a similar issue, plastics. Plus the display is HD+, not full HD and it may not be crisp on a 6-inch display, no wonder the FullView screen looks amazing.

Vivo V7+ comes with Android 7.1.2 software and Funtouch OS 3.2 user interface. It uses the software buttons, not the physical keys. The home button is removed to gain space, the touch buttons are tucked under the screen and the external touch keys are removed as well. For the fingerprint scanner, it is moved to the back alongside the camera.

Here’s the main highlight of the phone, the 24 MP camera with Moonlight Glow LED flash. It clearly tells that the selfie camera should be the best in class since it holds the bigger number. We were expecting dual cameras, anyways. On the rear side, you can see 16 MP camera with single LED flash.

There’s no USB Type-C port at the bottom, rather Micro USB, a microphone, and 3.5 mm headphone jack is provided, the loudspeakers sound loud and clear. On the top, it holds the second noise canceling microphone. Like most Vivo phones, the right side holds a power button and volume keys. It supports 4G LTE network with VoLTE calling features. The single tray carries 2x nano SIM and a standalone microSD slot.

Display

Bezel-less smartphones are a new thing this year, Vivo has moved to the minimalist bezel to gain more space for the screen. Yes, Vivo V7+ has an edge-to-edge FullView display with 5.99-inch HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels, 18:9 aspect ratio). For a 6-inch display, an HD+ resolution is considered lower and the text and images won’t look crisp as you see on a 1080p display. That’s a disappointment for sure, but nevertheless, even with just HD+ resolution, the display is of good quality, the brightness is high, and the bezel-less design looks amazing.

You won’t be able to find much options in the display settings, the Full screen view will scale the apps you select to the new aspect ratio i.e. 18:9. But do note that, not all apps may support the 18:9 aspect ratio, hence you will encounter black bars on the top and the bottom. Moreover, there’s an eye protection mode that works if you want to read during the night.

Software & User Interface

Vivo has updated the FunTouch software to the Android 7 Nougat. It’s simple, easy to use, and no-frills interface. The FunTouch OS version 3.2 is based on Android 7.1.2 with latest security patch till 1st July 2017. There are a number of features that come handy in the interface, the dual apps feature, face unlock, and split screen. Plus, the quick shortcuts can be brought by swiping from the bottom to the top.

While these are the features that we have already seen in the Vivo V5 plus, the face unlock is an added feature. It is quick, unlocks the face without pressing any buttons. All you have to do is pick the phone and glance at it. A cool feature that unlocks the phone, but sadly, it is not very secure.

You can refer to our Software and User Interface section of Vivo V5 Plus review to know more about the rest.

Hardware, Performance & Gaming

Vivo V7+ seems to be an entry level selfie smartphone. It packs a mediocre hardware for its price, it’s not a performance device but it can surely give you all the basic power for daily tasks. The Snapdragon 450 is not that bad, the performance is slightly below the popular chip Snapdragon 625. Furthermore, the phone comes with 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 64 GB eMMC internal storage. This is the first smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 450 SoC which is the latest 400 series chip from Qualcomm.

As a phone that cost as much as ₹21,990, performance users should be aware that the phone needs enough power to handle complex tasks or multi-tasking. The performance may not be surprising, it is close to the Snapdragon 625, and Kirin 650, and similar to the entry-level Snapdragon 430. It struggles on the camera app, slow image processing, a little lag sometimes. If you are a selfie kind of person who just likes taking selfies, play basic games, watch videos, social media, and other basic stuff, the hardware is relevant.

Here are the benchmarks that we performed. AnTuTu scores 56,386 points, Geekbench scores 767 points (single-core CPU), 3,901 points (multi-core CPU), and 3,101 (GPU). While the Quadrant Standard Edition gave us 23,067 points. These aren’t really bad numbers, but they are similar to the phones that cost between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000.

AnTuTu Benchmark

56,386 points

Geekbench 4

767 points (single-core CPU)

3,901 points (multi-core CPU)

3,101 (GPU)

Quadrant Standard Edition

23,067 points

Vivo V7+ comes with Adreno 506 and the performance is similar to or close to the phones having Snapdragon 625 chip in it. Adreno 510 much more essential for gaming. Vivo V7+ is not recommended if you are into heavy gaming. It runs all the basic titles and a few moderate games without any issues. Pick a phone that suits your gaming needs. Games like Snowboard Party: World Tour, Angry Birds, and other similar 3D games are tested and runs without any major lags.

Games Tested on Vivo V7+

Snowboard Party: World Tour

Angry Birds

We didn’t find any temperature related issues with the phone. The phone doesn’t heat on load and remains on the cooler side.

Storage & RAM Performance

On the storage side, the Vivo V7+ offers 64 GB internal storage with microSD support that expands up to 256 GB. It supports USB OTG while it needs to be enabled under the RAM and storage settings to use it. There’s a built-in space management feature that clears junk files to offer more internal space.

As it’s an eMMC storage, the performance of the internal storage is about average or a tad higher in the midrange competition. Smartphones priced in the ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 range offer similar numbers.

A1 SD Bench

271.74 MB/s (Read)

234.89 MB/s (Write)

4844.67 MB/s (RAM Copy)

AndroBench

300.35 MB/s (Sequential Read)

215.30 MB/s (Sequential Write)

65.72 MB/s (Random Read)

21.42 MB/s (Random Write)

Cameras

Vivo is going crazy about how smartphones should take selfies, the company has added another selfie-oriented smartphone with a 24 MP front camera, the highest megapixels ever brought in a smartphone. And what’s fascinating about this phone is the selfies look like they are captured from a professional DSLR camera, it’s derived from the flagship Vivo V5 Plus that takes perfect selfies. But, most notably, we didn’t see two front cameras coming, rather only one 24 MP sensor with Moonlight Glow LED Flash. The rear camera equips a 16 MP sensor.

Vivo V7+ Camera Specifications

Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Optical Image Stabilization (OIS): N/A

N/A Rear Flash: Single LED flash

Single LED flash Features: Normal, Face Beauty, Group selfie, Portrait mode, LIVEOn, Watermark, Touch Capture, Voice Capture, Palm Capture, Timer, Mirrored Selfie, Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, Color Filters, Burst Shot

Normal, Face Beauty, Group selfie, Portrait mode, LIVEOn, Watermark, Touch Capture, Voice Capture, Palm Capture, Timer, Mirrored Selfie, Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, Color Filters, Burst Shot Video Recording: 1080p video @30fps

1080p video @30fps Front Camera: 24 MP, f/2.0

24 MP, f/2.0 Image Sensor: OmniVision OV16880

OmniVision OV16880 Video Recording: 1080p/720p/480p videos @30fps

1080p/720p/480p videos @30fps Front Flash: Moonlight Glow LED Flash

Vivo V7+ Camera Samples

Don’t be fooled by the megapixels, there’s no doubt the 24 MP camera is great for selfies, but the result may not look like a 24 MP, the number sounds gimmick. It is backed up with some advanced software algorithm that generates the bokeh effects to work with one camera. But since it’s a single camera phone, Vivo didn’t provide the control over the bokeh or blur amount. The photograph you click is all you got, you cannot refocus on the object or do anything about the photo.

The beauty mode is great, skin tones are brightened, the face looks beautiful, details are good, not great, and the Moonlight Glow comes handy in low-light conditions. Vivo added Live photos feature that you may have seen on iPhones and other smartphones. There is nothing much to complain here, the front camera takes out most phones (if not all) in this price range.

For the rear 16 MP camera, it takes decent shots, doesn’t record 4K videos but does the job. Neither of the cameras can record 4K videos and slow-motion videos. The camera on the front side records 1080p videos while the rear camera also records 1080p videos. Also, the lack of OIS tells us the camera seems to be mainstream level, not high-end.

Having said that, if you are the person who is into selfies, Vivo V7+ will suit you best. Even though Vivo V5 Plus turns out to be a better camera performer, Vivo V7+ is slightly cheaper than the latter.

Battery Runtime

Vivo provides a 3,225 mAh battery and that’s quite average nowadays, smartphones with the half price offer more capacity. Vivo V7+ is not the best in battery backup but it does offer a decent runtime for mainstream usage.

The battery runs a day on average and a little more than that. We ran just the basic stuff on a phone that people do on a daily driver basis, things like calls, 4G data, Wi-Fi Hotspot, YouTube, Audio streaming, video playback, camera, gallery, and a little gaming. The heavy usage may not stretch the battery life to the full day.

Vivo V7+ Battery Test Results

Apps/Games Battery used Runtime Brightness Wireless 1080p Video 3% 20 minutes Auto Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) 4K Video 3% 20 minutes Auto Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) YouTube (1080p) 2% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi) Angry Birds 5% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi) Snowboard Party: World Tour 6% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi) Music (Offline) 2% 1 Hour Screen Off Off (Wi-Fi, GPS, Data) Music (Online) -

SoundCloud 2% 30 minutes Screen Off On (Wi-Fi) Facebook 3% 20 minutes Auto On (Wi-Fi)

Verdict

And we come to our final verdict of the Vivo V7+, the phone is the best when it comes to selfies, hands down. Moreover, it’s gorgeous edge-to-edge display, fast fingerprint scanner, face-unlock feature, easy to use interface, and dual apps feature are those things to like about the phone.

Albeit Vivo offers a single front camera, Snapdragon 450, and an HD+ display for ₹21,990, we can say the Vivo V5 Plus emerges better in terms of overall value (priced ₹22,990). More selfie phones have started to enter the selfie market, Oppo F3 Plus, ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, Honor 9i, but Vivo leverages the selfie camera business as of now with the best selfie shots.

Consider this phone if you are a selfie lover and want a good looking phone with a big display. Performance users should opt a different phone.

Strength

Large 6-inch 18:9 FullView Display

Good Display Quality

24 MP Front Camera Snaps Great Selfies

Loud & Clear Audio

Fast Face Unlock & Fingerprint Scanner

MicroSD Support

Weakness