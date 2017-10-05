Huawei subsidiary Honor is known to launch smartphones with an emphasis on photography. Back in July, the company launched the Honor 8 Pro in India with a price tag of ₹29,999 which competed with the OnePlus 5. Now today, at an event held in Goa, the company has launched the Honor 9i for the Indian market.

The Honor 9i isn’t any new smartphone, rather, it’s just a rebranded Maimang 6 that Huawei launched in China last month, and the Nova 2i that was launched in Malaysia earlier this week. The Honor 9i boasts a uni-body metal construction and has a screen-to-body ratio of 83% which helps keep the overall footprint of the smartphone relatively small while cramming in a larger screen.

Speaking of screen, the Honor 9i sports a 5.9-inch FullView display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Well, as the bezels are smaller, there’s no fingerprint scanner below the display. It’s now moved on to the back.

Having said that, another highlight of the Honor 9i are the quad cameras. Yes, it comes with four cameras. Two at the back and two on the front, which means you can also take selfies with Bokeh Effect. The dual camera setup on the front consists of a combination of 13 MP and 2 MP snappers with Toning Flash, and, the one at the back has a pair of 16 MP and 2 MP sensors with LED flash.

Speaking of the innards, the Honor 9i is powered by Kirin 659 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM and backed by Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. It runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and, comes with support for gestures like drawing ‘S’ to take long screenshot, double-tap with one finger for normal screenshot, and, double-tap with two fingers to activate screen recording.

The Honor 9i, like many other smartphones, also supports 4G VoLTE, and, keeping this entire package running is a 3340 mAh battery.

“Today is an extremely important day for us in our India journey so far. We are thrilled to launch a phone which can be termed a global first, as the Honor 9i is the only phone so far to boast of two dual cameras and FullView FHD+ display. As frontrunners in bringing breakthrough technology as well as great features at attractive prices, we remain committed to bringing best-in-class devices and services to our users in India.” said Mr. Peter Zhai, President, Huawei India Consumer Business Group.

Honor 9i Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor

2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Operating System: EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView display with 2.5D curved glass

5.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullView display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with Toning Flash

13 MP + 2 MP with Toning Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM / Nano-SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Aurora Blue, Graphite Black and Prestige Gold

Aurora Blue, Graphite Black and Prestige Gold Battery: 3340 mAh

Honor 9i Price in India and Availability