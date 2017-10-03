After announcing the Nova 2 and Nova 2 Plus back in May this year, Chinese manufacturer Huawei has now announced the Nova 2i. The Huawei Nova 2i is actually the Mate 10 Lite which was launched in China last month under the Maimang 6 moniker.

So, as the Huawei Nova 2i is actually the Huawei Mate 10 Lite, there isn’t anything different in terms of either design or hardware that you would notice here. The Nova 2i has a uni-body metal construction with a screen-to-body ratio of 83% which helped Huawei cram in a larger screen while keeping the overall device footprint relatively lower and achieve the bezel-less look.

The Huawei Nova 2i sports a 5.9-inch FullView display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The bezels at the top and bottom are small and the only thing you can see at the front above and below the display is the earpiece, dual front cameras and Huawei moniker.

Apart from the FullView display, another highlight of the Huawei Nova 2i are the quad cameras – two on the front and two on the back – which means you can take both regular photos and selfies with bokeh effect, i.e., blurred background.

The dual camera setup at the back consists of a combination of 16 MP + 2 MP cameras, and, the one on the front comes with 13 MP + 2 MP cameras. The Huawei Note 2i is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 659 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM and has 64 GB of storage on board.

The Huawei Nova 2i boots up to EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, however, the Android Oreo update should be rolled out soon. How soon? Well, we don’t have an answer to that. Having said that, the Nova 2i ships with a 3340 mAh battery and comes with support for different gestures like drawing ‘S’ to take long screenshot, double-tap with one finger for normal screenshot, and, double-tap with two fingers to activate screen recording.

Huawei Nova 2i Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor

Huawei Nova 2i Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: You can sign up on the Source link below to get notified about its availability

Source | Via