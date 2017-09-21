Chinese manufacturer Huawei is expected to unveil successors to last year’s Mate 9 series smartphones next month. This will be the Mate 10 series which is said to include Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Lite and a fourth smartphone which is codenamed Marcel. Details of the Mate 10 Pro and Mate 10 Lite had surfaced online more than a week ago. However, some more details of the Huawei Mate 10 Lite have surfaced online now along with its image.

According to the information received by Evan Blass of VentureBeat from a person briefed on the company’s plans, the Huawei Mate 10 Lite will boast a full-metal uni-body construction and bezel-less design. It will sport a 5.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display having 18:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, it will have company’s homegrown Kirin 659 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The Huawei Mate 10 Lite will boot up to Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 5.1 skin layered atop. Having said that, the Huawei Mate 10 Lite will be marketed as a smartphone with “quad cameras”. Well, two at the back and two on the front.

At the back, you will get a combination of 16 MP + 2 MP camera setup, whereas, on the front will be a pair of 13 MP + 2 MP snappers. These dual front cameras will also feature a “two-person bokeh” effect with toning flash. In terms of storage, you will get 64 GB of space on board, and, keeping the lights on will be a 3340 mAh battery.

The Huawei Mate 10 Lite is said to be launched on October 16 with a price tag of €379/$455, however, it will be sold in China under the G10 or Maimang 6 moniker.

Huawei Mate 10 Lite Specifications [rumored]