Late last month, Indian manufacturer iBall launched its convertible laptop called CompBook Aer3 in India with a price tag of ₹29,999. Now today, the company has launched yet another Windows 10 based convertible in India which is called iBall Slide PenBook.

The iBall Slide PenBook is a 2-in-1 convertible device which means that you can either use it as a laptop or a tablet. With the keyboard attached, the iBall Slide PenBook will function as a laptop, and if you detach that keyboard, you get a Windows 10 running tablet.

The iBall Slide PenBook is made up of aluminium alloy and weighs 603 grams. It features a 10.1-inch HD IPS multi-touch display which is kept on by a huge 6000 mAh battery. Underneath the iBall Slide PenBook is Intel’s Atom x5-Z8350 quad-core processor which is clocked up to 1.92 GHz and is paired with 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM. Well, as there’s just 2 GB of RAM, you shouldn’t have high expectations when it comes to multi-tasking on this device.

Having said that, as the iBall Slide PenBook has a touch display, it ships with a stylus which can be used to quickly jot down any notes or to do some doodling, thanks to Windows Ink. The PenBook also comes with support for Windows Hello and Microsoft Cortana.

Moreover, the iBall Slide PenBook also comes with a fingerprint scanner for additional security. It also comes with 3.5 mm headphone jack and dual speakers so that you can choose the one suitable to you for watching videos and movies. And, to store your favorite movies, the iBall Slide PenBook comes with 32 GB of internal storage with the option to expand it up to 128 GB via microSD card.

Lastly, the iBall Slide PenBook also comes with a 5 MP camera at the back and 2 MP camera on the front so that you can take photos when it’s not possible for you to take them with your smartphone.

“Our latest 2-in-1 iBall Slide PenBook, is a world class offering with latest technology wonders of Windows inking, Hello and Cortana. It’s the next level device for those who embrace digital innovations and look for the best in technology.” said Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director, iBall.

iBall Slide PenBook Specifications

Up to 1.92 GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8350 quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB LPDDR3

Windows 10 Display: 10.1-inch HD IPS multi-touch display

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

iBall Slide PenBook Price in India and Availability