Vivo V7+ 24 MP Selfie Camera Review

Vivo added another selfie-oriented smartphone to its stable flaunting a 24 MP front camera, the highest megapixels ever brought in a smartphone. And what’s fascinating about this phone is it takes DSLR-like Portraits from its 24 MP front camera. Launched at a price of ₹21,990, how well it goes with its selfie camera in terms of competition? Take a look at these Vivo V7+ 24 MP selfie camera samples and find it out.

Vivo V7+ Camera Specifications

Front Camera: 24 MP, f/2.0

24 MP, f/2.0 Camera Sensor: OmniVision OV16880

OmniVision OV16880 Optical Image Stabilization (OIS): N/A

N/A Front Flash: Moonlight Glow Single LED Flash

Moonlight Glow Single LED Flash Features: Normal, Face Beauty, Group selfie, Portrait mode, LIVEOn, Watermark, Touch Capture, Voice Capture, Palm Capture, Timer, Mirrored Selfie, Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, Color Filters, Burst Shot

Normal, Face Beauty, Group selfie, Portrait mode, LIVEOn, Watermark, Touch Capture, Voice Capture, Palm Capture, Timer, Mirrored Selfie, Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, HDR, Color Filters, Burst Shot Video Recording: 1080p/720p/480p videos @30fps

Vivo V7+ Selfie Camera Samples

The front camera on the Vivo V7+ does capture details and the photos will definitely amaze you if you are a selfie lover. The result is a sharp image with beauty and bokeh effects. On the flipside, there are hardly any smartphones in this segment that click selfies like this. If we take the example of its own selfie flagship Vivo V5 Plus, it’s the best phone till date and even better than the Vivo V7+. The Live photo feature is a thing known from the iPhones and Vivo V7+ has it.

The bokeh effect or Portrait mode sometimes blurs the part of the object or the bokeh effect isn’t accurate, so you will have to snap the selfie perfectly. Another thing I noticed in the camera is when you capture a Portrait with more than one person, the bokeh effect doesn’t seem convincing. Plus there’s no option to control the blur amount. However, these are the little disappointments we encountered. This wasn’t an issue with the Vivo V5 Plus, it took perfect selfies with its dual selfie camera without any problems. In future, software OTA updates may solve the problems.

Nevertheless, as its a single 24 MP camera, the software algorithm is so advanced that the bokeh effect works with one camera. It’s surprising for us that the camera takes amazing selfies with bokeh effects even with just one camera. The beauty mode is great, skin tones are brightened, the face looks beautiful, Moonlight Glow comes handy in low-light conditions.

Vivo V7+ is all about the selfie and it turns out to be the best selfie phone after the Vivo V5 Plus. But how is the overall phone? You will have to wait for the full review of the Vivo V7+. Let us know what you think about the Vivo V7+ selfie camera samples.