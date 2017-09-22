Indian manufacturer Intex launched quite a few smartphones in India this month. The company launched the Aqua 5.5 VR+ last week, and, the Cloud C1 and Aqua S1 earlier this week in India. All three of them are affordable smartphones. Now today, the company has launched yet another affordable smartphone in India called Intex Aqua Lions 2.

The Intex Aqua Lions 2 comes with a 32-bit quad-core processor under the hood which is coupled with 1 GB RAM. At the front is the 5-inch display which has a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels. Below the display are the capacitive navigation buttons, and, above it is the 5 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Moving on to the back, there’s a 5 MP camera for regular shots which is accompanied by LED flash. Below that is the Intex moniker, and further down below are the speakers. The volume rocker and power button are located at the right side with the 3.5 mm headphone jack residing at the top.

The Intex Aqua Lions 2 boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat and comes pre-loaded with apps like Xender, Gaana, Prime Videos and QR Code scanner. Moreover, it also comes with a service called ‘Tap n Buy’ which offers price comparisons across different e-commerce apps. Another service that the Intex Aqua Lions 2 comes along is the DataBack which provides up to 500 MB free data to the users each month.

“With Aqua Lions 2, we have added a valuable product to our portfolio that sports a sleek and stylish design. We are constantly working towards creating an industry benchmark in terms of affordable phones with high end features and this smartphone promises to deliver the best with looks, features and price.” said Ms. Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head, Intex Technologies.

Intex Aqua Lions 2 Specifications

CPU: Quad-core processor

RAM: 1 GB

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display

Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP

Internal Storage: 8 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Colors: Black, Champagne

Battery: 2400 mAh

Intex Aqua Lions 2 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹4599

Availability: Available for purchase through retail stores across India

