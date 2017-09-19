Intex launched its entry-level smartphone – the Cloud C1 – in India today with a price tag of ₹3499. However, that’s not the only smartphone that this Indian manufacturer launched in the country. Intex, alongside the Cloud C1, has also launched the Intex Aqua S1 in India which comes with relatively better specs as compared to the Cloud C1.

The Intex Aqua S1 sports a larger 5-inch FWVGA display as compared to the 4-inch WVGA display on the Cloud C1. Moreover, it is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737V quad-core processor clocked at 1.25 GHz as opposed to the Spreadtrum SoC on the Cloud C1. However, having said that, the amount of RAM it has is 1 GB.

At the back, you get a 5 MP camera on the Intex Aqua S1, however, the front camera has been bumped from 2 MP on the Cloud C1 to 5 MP on the Aqua S1. Moreover, the battery is also larger at 2300 mAh. Having said that, the Intex Aqua S1 comes pre-loaded with apps like Gaana, Prime Videos and Xender.

The Aqua S1 also comes with DataBack which offers 500 MB free data to the users every month. It also boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat, and, comes with 8 GB internal storage with the external storage expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card.

“With Aqua S1 and Cloud C1 exclusively available on Amazon.in, we aim to reach out to the online consumers who are looking for smartphones at an affordable device. We are glad to partner with Amazon.in for these devices and aim to have a long-term relationship with them.” said Ms. Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies.

Intex Aqua S1 Specifications

CPU: 1.25 GHz MediaTek MT6737V quad-core processor

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display

Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP

Internal Storage: 8 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Colors: Black, Champagne Gold

Battery: 2300 mAh

Intex Aqua S1 Price in India and Availability