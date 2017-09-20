Now that Apple has unveiled its iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, the tech community is waiting to see what Google has to offer with its upcoming Pixel smartphones which are going to be unveiled on October 4. Thanks to some past leaks, we already have a fair idea of what these upcoming Pixels would look like. However, two weeks ahead of their launch, press renders and prices of both these Pixel smartphones have surfaced online.

Google Pixel 2 Prev 1 of 3 Next Google Pixel 2 in Kinda Blue color Google Pixel 2 in Just Black color Google Pixel 2 in Clearly White color

Like last year, we are going to see two Pixel smartphones this year. The smaller one is going to be called the Pixel 2 whereas the larger one will be called Pixel 2 XL. The press renders of both these smartphones that have surfaced online only show us the back of these smartphones, however, they are pretty much in line with what we have seen before.

Google Pixel 2 XL Prev 1 of 2 Next Google Pixel 2 XL in Just Black color Google Pixel 2 XL in Black & White color

In terms of design, you can see that the glass windows on both these smartphones have been made smaller as compared to last year’s Pixels, as a result of which, the fingerprint scanner now sits on metal portion of these smartphones.

You can also see Google’s ‘G’ logo further down below. However, the only difference here is that positions of the camera and flash module on both the smartphones are different. On Pixel 2, the flash module sits to left side of the camera module, however, on the Pixel 2 XL, it sits on right side of the camera module.

Both these smartphones will have identical specifications with the difference in screen size, screen resolution and battery size and some other features. Having said that, both these smartphones will be offered in 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants.

The Google Pixel 2, manufactured by HTC, will come in Kinda Blue, Just Black and Clearly White colors, whereas, the Pixel 2 XL, manufactured by LG, will come in Black & White and Just Black colors. Speaking of prices, the Pixel 2 64 GB variant will carry a price tag of $649 with the 128 GB variant being priced at $749.

Speaking of the Pixel 2 XL, the 64 GB variant will be sold for $849 and the 128 GB variant will be sold for $949. Having said that, Google will be offering financing as well. If you don’t want to pay all at once, you can choose to pay in installments of $27.04/month for 24 months for the Pixel 2 64 GB model and $31.21/month for 24 months for the Pixel 2 128 GB model.

As far as the Pixel 2 XL is concerned, you will have the option to pay $35.38/month and $39.54/month for 24 months for the 64 GB and 128 model respectively.

Once announced, both these Pixel smartphones will be available for purchase from here.

So, which of these Pixel smartphones did you like the most? Well, we are rooting for the Kinda Blue color variant of the Pixel 2.

