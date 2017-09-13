Alongside announcing the 10 year anniversary edition – iPhone X – and the iPhone 8, Apple has also announced the iPhone 8 Plus. The Apple iPhone 8 Plus is successor to last year’s iPhone 7 Plus and has a design similar to that of its predecessor.

While the Apple iPhone 8 Plus looks similar to the iPhone 7 Plus, it now boasts a glass-aluminium design. The back of the iPhone 8 Plus is glass whereas the side frames are made up of aluminium for extra durability. Speaking of durability, Apple says the glass used in the iPhone 8 Plus is the “most durable glass ever in a smartphone”.

At the front, you will find a 5.5-inch Full-HD Retina display. However, unlike the iPhone X which comes with OLED display, the iPhone 8 Plus sports an LCD one. Below the display, you get the good old home button with Touch ID, and above that, is a 7 MP camera secondary camera. There are also stereo speakers on the front which Apple says are now up to 25% louder.

At the back, you get 12 MP dual cameras which are a combination of one wide-angle lens and one telephoto lens. Because of the dual camera setup, users can take pictures with blurred background through the Portrait Mode. Moreover, the Portrait Lighting feature that we saw on the iPhone X has trickled down to the iPhone 8 Plus. Furthermore, the cameras on the iPhone 8 Plus have also been fine-tuned to offer better AR experience.

The Apple iPhone 8 Plus also comes with the new A11 Bionic chip that has been used on both the iPhone X and the iPhone 8. It comes with a six-core CPU. Out of those six, two are high-performance cores whereas the other four are low-power tasks. Apple says that the performance cores are 25% faster and the power-efficient cores are 70% faster than last year’s A10 Fusion chip.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Specifications

CPU: A11 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine and Embedded M11 Motion Co-Processor

iOS 11 Display: 5.5-inch Retina HD IPS LCD display (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution) with True Tone, 3D Touch, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness, oleophobic coating

7 MP f/2.2 FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash, 1080p@30fps video, 720p@240fps video Internal Storage: 64/256 GB

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Price and Availability