Apple iPhone 8 is now official. Usually, Apple releases an S version of the previously released iPhones. This year, things have changed. Alongside the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X, Apple has launched iPhone 8 skipping the iPhone 7S because the S-series iPhones are often less popular. The iPhone 8 is Apple’s cheapest new phone with some improvements compared to the iPhone 7.

If we look at the new iPhone, it looks the same, the same design has been carried out from the predecessors. Looking a little closer will reveal the glass body, iPhone 8 no longer uses aluminum back, rather a glass body to support the wireless charging. According to Apple, the glass on the iPhone 8 is the hardest glass ever made on a smartphone.

In addition to its design, the iPhone 8 is IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. iPhone 8 uses a 4.7-inch Retina HD displays (1334 x 750 pixels resolution) with 3D Touch, True Tone, and Cinema wide color gamut. That should provide more natural looking color.

What’s new in iPhone?

No revolutionary features since these features are already been achieved by other manufacturers years back, Apple is late to the party. What’s new in the iPhone 8 is wireless charging, new A11 chip, enhanced camera, designed for AR, and the iOS 11 software.

Wireless Charging

With the glass back, Apple has added wireless charging support for iPhone 8. Wireless charging is useful because you do not need the Lightning port to charge the battery, you just put it on the charging mat.

New Apple A11 Chip

Apple has a new 6-core processing chip called Apple A11 Bionic which includes a custom GPU. The new processor is faster, more effective, and better for today’s generation technologies. Out of 6 cores, 4 cores are 75% faster than the last year’s A10 chip, and the custom-made GPU is 30% faster than that of iPhone 7.

Enhanced Camera

The iPhone 8 features a single 12 MP camera with improvements such as faster camera sensor, new color filters, deeper pixels, support for portrait and better optical image stabilization. The camera sensor captures 83% more light than its predecessor. The rear 12 MP camera can record videos up to 4K at 60fps and slow motion videos of 1080p at 240 fps.

Optimized For Augmented Reality

Apple iPhone comes with iOS 11 which also brings augmented reality to hundreds of millions of iOS devices with a new platform ARKit for developers. The camera on the iPhone 8 is designed to work perfectly with Apple’s ARKit.

Apple again eliminates the 32 GB variants and starts manufacturing a 64 GB and 256 GB iPhone 8. The new iPhone 8 will be having stereo speakers that are twice as loud. The battery life has been increased lasting 2 hours more than iPhone 7.

Apple iPhone 8 Specifications

Display: 4.7-inch Retina HD IPS LED-backlit Display (1334 x 750 pixels resolution | 326 ppi), 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness, oleophobic coating

Apple iPhone 8 Price & Availability