It’s here. The Apple iPhone X (pronounced iPhone 10) is finally here. Apple took the wraps off the iPhone X at an event held in Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s new campus in Cupertino. The Apple iPhone X has been launched by the company to celebrate 10 years of iPhone. The very first iPhone was launched back in 2007, and since then, we have seen tons of smartphones being launched by numerous manufacturers.

The Apple iPhone X, without a doubt, is the best looking iPhone to date. It flaunts a bezel-less design with an all-glass front and back. At the front is the 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display. Well, this makes the iPhone X the first iPhone to sport an OLED display. Moreover, you would have also instantly noticed that Home Button is gone. Well, Apple ditched it to achieve this bezel-less look. Up top, you can also see a cut-out which accommodates the 7 MP TrueDepth camera.

Well, as there’s no Home Button, and hence, no Touch ID, Apple has introduced Face ID. As the name suggests, it’s a face recognition feature that unlocks the phone without you having to enter your security PIN. This is achieved using TrueDepth technology which is a combination of a dot projector, infrared camera and flood illuminator. Apple says that Face ID is very difficult to fool and only unlocks the iPhone X when the user looks at it. Moreover, apart from securing the Apple iPhone X, Face ID can also be used to enable Apple Pay.

Moving on to the back, the Apple iPhone X sports dual cameras, however, their orientation is now vertical instead of horizontal that we have seen on iPhone 7 Plus and the iPhone 8 Plus which was also announced today. The dual camera setup at the back consists of a combination of two 12 MP sensors, one with wide-angle lens and the other with telephoto lens.

Both of these come with Optical Image Stabilization. However, the Apple iPhone X is not the only smartphone that comes with Dual OIS. The recently announced Samsung Galaxy Note8 too has it. Having said that, as there are two cameras at the back of the iPhone X, it comes with features like Portrait Mode, but this time, with Portrait Lighting, which brings studio lighting effects to the phone and allows the users to capture portraits with Bokeh Effect in five different lighting styles.

Well, the rear cameras are the not the only ones to get this feature. The 7 MP front camera too gets this feature. Having said that, this is the first time that a front camera on iPhone gets the Portrait Mode feature. Apart from that, both the front and rear cameras are customized for Augmented Reality.

With the iPhone X, Apple has also introduced Animoji. Well, consider them animated emoij if you want, because that’s what they are. The way this works is that using the TrueDepth camera, over 50 different facial movements of a user are captured and analyzed to animate different emoji, be it a panda or a unicorn. This feature will be available in the iMessage app, and, the users will simply have to record a message with different expressions and send it.

Lastly, powering this entire setup is the A11 Bionic chip. It consists of a six-core CPU, two of which are for high-performance tasks and the remaining four are for low-power tasks. Apart from all this, the Apple iPhone X comes with features like Bluetooth 5.0, Stereo Speakers, IP67 dust and water resistance, and, wireless charging.

Apple iPhone X Specifications

Apple iPhone X Price and Availability