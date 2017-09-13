Here’s how much the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will cost in India

Apple yesterday at an event held in Steve Jobs Theater inside the company’s new campus unveiled the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are iterative upgrades over last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. However, the iPhone X is a special edition launched to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of iPhone. Well, while Apple only revealed the US price of all three of these phones during the event, the company has now revealed how much these new iPhones will cost in India.

All three of these iPhones are offered in two storage variants – 64 GB and 256 GB. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will go on sale in India from September 29, however, you will have to wait a bit longer for the iPhone X as it will be sold from November 3 in the country with pre-orders commencing from October 27.

Model Apple iPhone 8 Apple iPhone 8 Plus Apple iPhone X 64 GB ₹64,000 ₹73,000 ₹89,000 256 GB ₹77,000 ₹86,000 ₹1,02,000

Out of all the three iPhones unveiled yesterday, the iPhone X is one of the most interesting and best looking iPhone yet. It flaunts a bezel-less design with an all-glass front and back, and, features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display.

Apple has also removed the Home Button with Touch ID from the front, as a result of which, the company has introduced Face ID as a replacement of Touch ID to secure your smartphone. As the name suggests, it’s a face recognition feature which unlocks your iPhone X when you look at it. Moreover, the iPhone X also comes with support for Wireless Charging, and, is powered by the A11 Bionic Chip. You can check out full specifications of iPhone X as well as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus below.

Apple iPhone X Specifications

CPU: A11 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine and Embedded M11 Motion Co-Processor

iOS 11 Display: 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with 2436 x 1125 pixel resolution and HDR10 support

Apple iPhone 8 Plus Specifications

Apple iPhone 8 Specifications

By the way, are you going to buy any of these three new iPhones?