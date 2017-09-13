Here’s how much the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X will cost in India
Contents
Apple yesterday at an event held in Steve Jobs Theater inside the company’s new campus unveiled the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are iterative upgrades over last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. However, the iPhone X is a special edition launched to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of iPhone. Well, while Apple only revealed the US price of all three of these phones during the event, the company has now revealed how much these new iPhones will cost in India.
All three of these iPhones are offered in two storage variants – 64 GB and 256 GB. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will go on sale in India from September 29, however, you will have to wait a bit longer for the iPhone X as it will be sold from November 3 in the country with pre-orders commencing from October 27.
|Model
|Apple iPhone 8
|Apple iPhone 8 Plus
|Apple iPhone X
|64 GB
|₹64,000
|₹73,000
|₹89,000
|256 GB
|₹77,000
|₹86,000
|₹1,02,000
Out of all the three iPhones unveiled yesterday, the iPhone X is one of the most interesting and best looking iPhone yet. It flaunts a bezel-less design with an all-glass front and back, and, features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display.
Apple has also removed the Home Button with Touch ID from the front, as a result of which, the company has introduced Face ID as a replacement of Touch ID to secure your smartphone. As the name suggests, it’s a face recognition feature which unlocks your iPhone X when you look at it. Moreover, the iPhone X also comes with support for Wireless Charging, and, is powered by the A11 Bionic Chip. You can check out full specifications of iPhone X as well as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus below.
Apple iPhone X Specifications
- CPU: A11 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine and Embedded M11 Motion Co-Processor
- Operating System: iOS 11
- Display: 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with 2436 x 1125 pixel resolution and HDR10 support
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with Dual OIS, 2x Optical Zoom, 10x Digital Zoom, Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting and Quad-LED True Tone flash
- Front Camera: 7 MP TrueDepth with f/2.2 aperture, Animoji, Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting, Image Stabilization and Retina Flash
- Internal Storage: 64/256 GB
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC
- Other: IP67 dust and water resistance, Face ID
- Colors: Space Gray, Silver
- Battery: Capacity unknown, support Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 8 Plus Specifications
- CPU: A11 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine and Embedded M11 Motion Co-Processor
- Operating System: iOS 11
- Display: 5.5-inch Retina HD IPS LCD display (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution) with True Tone, 3D Touch, 1300:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness, oleophobic coating
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.8 aperture) with OIS, 2x Optical Zoom, 10x Digital Zoom, Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting, Quad-LED True Tone flash, 4K video @60fps, slow motion 1080p video @240fps
- Front Camera: 7 MP f/2.2 FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash, 1080p@30fps video, 720p@240fps video
- Internal Storage: 64/256 GB
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, Lightning Port
- Other: IP67 dust and water resistance, Fingerprint Scanner (Touch ID), Stereo Speakers
- Colors: Gold, Silver, Space Gray
- Battery: Capacity unknown, supports Qi Wireless Charging
Apple iPhone 8 Specifications
- Display: 4.7-inch Retina HD IPS LED-backlit Display (1334 x 750 pixels resolution | 326 ppi), 1400:1 contrast ratio, 625 cd/m2 max brightness, oleophobic coating
- Protection: IP67 Ratings, Dust and Warer Resistant
- Software: Apple iOS 11
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the home button
- CPU: Six-core Apple A11 bionic 64-bit processor
- GPU: 6-core graphics
- Storage: 64 GB or 256GB storage, No MicroSD support
- Main Camera: 12 MP f/1.8, OIS support, Six‑element lens, Sapphire crystal lens cover, Quad-LED True Tone flash, up to 5X digital zoom, 4K video @60fps, slow motion 1080p video @240fps
- Front Camera: 7 MP f/2.2 FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash, 1080p@30fps video, 720p@240fps video
- Connectivity: Lightning Port, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, NFC (Apple Pay), Digital compass
- Sensors: Touch ID fingerprint sensor, Barometer, Three-axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor
- Cellular: 4G LTE support, 1x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE enabled
- Others: Stereo Loudspeakers, Siri natural language
- Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion battery, Wireless Charging
- Colors: Space Gray, Silver, Gold
By the way, are you going to buy any of these three new iPhones?
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!