Around a week ago, Indian manufacturer Intex launched the Aqua 5.5 VR+ smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹5799. Now today, the company has further expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of Intex Cloud C1 in India.

The Intex Cloud C1 is an entry level smartphone. It is powered by a 1.3 GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor which is coupled with 1 GB RAM. The phone sports a 4-inch display that has a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels.

The Intex Cloud C1 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and comes with support for 4G VoLTE which means you can easily use a Reliance Jio SIM in it. In terms of photography, the Cloud C1 comes with a 5 MP camera at the back and a 2 MP camera on the front.

Speaking of storage, you get 8 GB of internal space, however, the external storage can be expanded up to 64 GB via microSD card. The Intex Cloud C1 is offered in Black color and ships with a 1750 mAh battery.

“With Aqua S1 and Cloud C1 exclusively available on Amazon.in, we aim to reach out to the online consumers who are looking for smartphones at an affordable device. We are glad to partner with Amazon.in for these devices and aim to have a long-term relationship with them.” said Ms. Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies.

Intex Cloud C1 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor

1 GB Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

4-inch WVGA (800 x 480 pixels) display Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

2 MP Internal Storage: 8 GB

Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Battery: 1750 mAh

Intex Cloud C1 Price in India and Availability