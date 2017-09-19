Chinese manufacturer Gionee keeps on launching its selfie-centric smartphones in India. Earlier last month, Gionee launched its mid-range A1 Lite with 20 MP front camera in India, and later on, the company launched its budget X1 in the country. Now today, Gionee has launched the Gionee X1s in India which falls between the X1 and the A1 Lite.

The Gionee X1s boasts metallic build and sports a 5.2-inch IPS display with the protection of Gorilla Glass 3 and a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Underneath, it has MediaTek’s MT6737T quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.5 GHz and coupled with 3 GB RAM.

The Gionee X1s boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat which is layered with the company’s Amigo UI 4.0. On the front is a 16 MP camera for selfies and video calls which is accompanied by flash. At the back, there’s a 13 MP primary camera below which is the fingerprint scanner for additional security. Gionee says that the fingerprint scanner can unlock the smartphone in within 0.3 seconds.

The Gionee X1s comes with 16 GB of internal storage, however, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card if you want. Having said that, Gionee has provided a dedicated slot for the memory card so that you can expand the storage while also being able to use insert two SIM cards in the phone.

The Gionne X1s is offered in two colors – Black and Gold – and, keeping this entire package running is a huge 4000 mAh battery.

“By launching Gionee X1s we aim to offer our consumers with an outstanding confluence of advanced technology accompanied with enhanced selfie + battery capabilities. We have received a good response for X1 and the aim with the X series is to establish a stronger connect with the younger audience. The X1s brings consumers premium photography and advanced features that goes well beyond the conventional boundaries for this price segment. We are confident our users will embrace this fresh, stylish and innovatively propelled device.” said Alok Shrivastava, Director – Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India.

Gionee X1s Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6737T quad-core processor

1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6737T quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Amigo UI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat

Amigo UI 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection

5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with Beautified Video, Face Beauty 2.0 and Selfie Flash

16 MP with Beautified Video, Face Beauty 2.0 and Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Black, Gold

Black, Gold Battery: 4000 mAh

Gionee X1s Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹12,999

₹12,999 Availability: To be available via retail stores from September 21 across India

Gionee X1s Offers