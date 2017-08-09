It’s been a busy day today for the Indian smartphone industry. We saw the Lenovo K8 Note and LG Q6 smartphones launch today in India. Well, one more smartphone has launched in the country, and, it’s the Gionee A1 Lite.

The Gionee A1 Lite was first unveiled back in June this year. Like the Gionee A1 which was launched in India in March, the Gionee A1 Lite is also a selfie-centric smartphone. The A1 Lite is powered by MediaTek’s MT6753V/WA octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and laced with 3 GB RAM.

The Gionee A1 Lite sports a 5.3-inch HD display and runs Amigo OS 4.0 which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. It flaunts a metallic uni-body design and sports a fingerprint scanner at the back. The A1 Lite also has a 13 MP primary camera at the back, however, being a selfie-centric phone, it comes with a 20 MP snapper on the front.

“India is an extremely important market for us and we have our full focus on bringing in customized products for the Indian consumer. We are putting all our energy in understanding the consumer behavior and providing products that facilitate and enhance the user experience. Keeping up with the growing demand for high quality smartphones with superior photography capabilities, we are thrilled to launch the latest in A1 series – A1 Lite. With the newest in line dual rear camera that delivers professional quality images and videos, and a trendy design, A1 Lite will surely be the next game changer.” said Alok Shrivastava, Director – Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India.

Gionee A1 Lite specifications:

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6753V/WA octa-core processor

Gionee A1 Lite Price and Availability:

Price: ₹14,999

₹14,999 Availability: Available from August 10 through retail stores across India

Gionee A1 Lite Offers: