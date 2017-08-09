Lenovo has been teasing the launch of its smartphone in India for quite some time now, and, as expected, the company has today launched the Lenovo K8 Note in the country at an event held in New Delhi. The Lenovo K8 Note is a successor to the K6 Note that was launched in India last November. We know you are wondering where the K7 Note went. Well, Lenovo at the event said that the K7 Note did exist but they skipped it as it wasn’t “killer” enough.

The Lenovo K8 Note sports a uni-body design which is made out of aluminium, and, has a 5.5-inch Full-HD IPS display on the front with 2.5D curved glass along with the protection of Gorilla Glass 3. The Lenovo K8 Note is powered by MediaTek’s Helio X23 SoC which is laced with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage on board.

Last week, Lenovo had announced that all of its future smartphones will run stock Android. Well, sticking to that plan, the company ships the K8 Note with stock Android. Yes, the phone boots up to stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and, has a Pixel-style launcher with rounded app icons.

The highlight of the Lenovo K8 Note though is the dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP sensor and one 5 MP sensor, accompanied by dual-tone LED flash. For all your selfie and video-calling needs, the Lenovo K8 Note comes with a 13 MP snapper on the front along with LED flash to aid you in taking brighter photos in low-light conditions.

Another note-worthy feature of the K8 Note is its battery. The phone ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery with support for Turbo Charge technology. The phone also features Dolby Atmos Audio, a fingerprint scanner at the back, and, support for 4G VoLTE. The K8 Note also comes with a Music Key for controlling music, however, users can re-assign it to perform different actions like open camera, take snapshot or just open any other app you want.

Lenovo K8 Note specifications:

CPU: 2.3 GHz Helio X23 deca-core processor

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-T880 MP4

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3

13 MP + 5 MP with f/1.7 aperture, Professional Mode, Bokeh Effect and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP wide-angle with f/2.0 aperture, Pro Mode, Beautify Mode and LED flash

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, microUSB, USB OTG

Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos Audio, TheaterMax, Splash Resistant (P2i nano coating) Colors: Fine Gold, Venom Black

Lenovo K8 Note Price and Availability:

₹12,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹13,999

Lenovo K8 Note Launch Offers: