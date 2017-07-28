Lenovo K8 Note expected to debut in India on August 9

As one of the top mid-range phones the Lenovo K-Note series is a sought after range. Now Lenovo is all pumped up to launch the K8 Note. Lenovo started teasing the phone’s competence just a week earlier. And strangely, there has been not even one snag on its design. Well, this is a good thing for a change. Also, somehow the Chinese don’t think 7 is a lucky number as well. Or for whatever reason, they have dropped the K7 moniker altogether.

Most of you did get it right! The #LenovoK8Note will #KillTheOrdinary & leave the rest behind! Ready to see it uncage on 09.08.17? Save it! pic.twitter.com/FKp1Nibknu — Lenovo India (@Lenovo_in) July 28, 2017

As we said, the K8 Note is held in high-regard by Lenovo, they think it is a “Killer Note”. Earlier teasers just compared the phone with other so-called mediocre opposition and shown to be “ordinary” by Lenovo. But we didn’t know when the company would take the lid off this killer mid-ranger.

Now, Lenovo has started circulating a teaser in the airwaves that has a big “8” written on it. And it is supposed to be uncaged on August 9 2017. However, we’ve already seen the benchmark listing of the phone. And it is likely the phone will be ‘killing’ it with a 1.39GHz deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 chipset paired with 4 GB of RAM. The device will run Android 7.1.1 out-of-the-box.

We don’t know whether the phone will have a 3 GB counterpart or not or even how much cheddar you’re going to have to drop for this phone. But knowing the K6 Note had both versions and was priced at Rs. 13,999. We can expect something above Rs. 15,000. Take this with the proverbial pinch of salt.

