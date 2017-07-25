Lenovo K7 Note teased in official video, expected to launch soon in India

Get ready for one of Xiaomi’s biggest competitors in India to launch a mid-range device. The new device was teased by Lenovo on its Indian Facebook channel. Sadly, we don’t get a glance at the device or its specs. We only see Lenovo boasting of the raw power of the handset.

Ordinary speed no more with the #KillerNote Ordinary performance will be a thing of the past. The new #KillerNote is set to blow you away!Uncaging soon. Posted by Lenovo Mobile India on Monday, July 24, 2017

The video starts with asking us, ” Tired of ordinary performance?” and then goes on to compare three devices. One device has a Snapdragon 43o SoC, the other a Snapdragon 625 SoC. Both labeled as ordinary at the end of the test. The third one, however, is Lenovo’s “killer” performer. The video ends by showing a not-too-subtle hint of what to expect. “#Killer Note” is what it says.

Now, this could very well be the Lenovo K7 Note. And the way Lenovo teased the phone, it might have the latest Snapdragon 660 SoC. Although this is just a secret for now. Apart from the video, we know little about the Lenovo K7 Note. Also, there isn’t any date or time mentioned in there. But since this is an official teaser, expect it to get uncaged soon.

Source