Gionee unveiled the A1 and A1 Plus back in February this year during MWC 2017. Later in March, the Gionee A1 was launched in India with a price tag of ₹19,999. Now today, the company has launched the Gionee A1 Plus in the country which is larger and priced higher than the A1.

The Gionee A1 Plus flaunts a uni-body metal design and sports a 6-inch display having Full-HD resolution. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P25 SoC which is laced with 4 GB RAM and backed by Mali-T880 MP2 GPU. Like the Gionee A1, the Gionee A1 Plus boots up to Amigo OS 4.0 which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

The A1 Plus has a fingerprint scanner on the front, and, also comes with a 20 MP camera for selfies and video calls. The highlight of the Gionee A1 Plus though is its dual camera setup at the back which consists of a combination of 13 MP and 5 MP cameras accompanied by LED flash.

Another highlight of the Gionee A1 Plus is its battery. While the Gionee A1 shipped with a 4010 mAh battery, the A1 Plus packs a larger 4550 mAh battery which comes with support for Fast Charging. In terms of storage, has 64 GB of internal storage, with external storage expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card.

“The A Series is rooted to the growing demand of high quality smartphone photography experience. Keeping up with the rising trend the A1 Plus exhibits excellent camera quality with flawless dual rear camera and exquisite design tradition that will earn accolades for Gionee flagship series. We are confident that our attention to detail with impressive specs, powerful battery and advanced features will deliver the best user experience possible.” said Alok Shrivastava, Director – Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India.

Gionee A1 Plus specifications:

CPU: 2.5 GHz Helio P25 octa-core processor

Gionee A1 Plus Price and Availability:

Price: ₹26,999

₹26,999 Availability: To be available from July 26 from offline retail stores across India.

Gionee A1 Plus Launch Offers: