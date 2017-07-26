As expected, Motorola unveiled the Moto Z2 Force Edition yesterday at an event held in New York. The Moto Z2 Force Edition is successor to last year’s Moto Z Force, and, is also Motorola’s flagship smartphone for this year.

As you would expect from a flagship of this year, the Moto Z2 Force Edition comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood having 4 GB of RAM at its disposal and backed by Adreno 540 GPU to handle graphically intensive tasks.

The Moto Z2 Force Edition runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and, it’s pretty much close to stock Android. The phone also comes with a 5.5-inch Quad-HD display with ShatterShield technology. Motorola guarantees that the screen on the Z2 Force Edition won’t crack or shatter.

That said, the biggest highlight of the Moto Z2 Force Edition is its dual camera setup at the back. It comes with 12 MP dual camera at the back, one of which is a monochrome sensor and the other is a color sensor. This dual camera setup enables depth of field which allows the users to add a blur effect to the background or foreground of the images. Of course, there’s also a 5 MP camera on the front accompanied by LED flash for selfies and video calls.

Speaking of the design of the Moto Z2 Force Edition, it’s similar to the Moto Z2 Play and is made of 7000 series aluminium, however, the Moto Z2 Force Edition is thinner than it’s predecessor and ships with a smaller 2730 mAh battery. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the front which also mimics the functionalities of navigation bar.

Moreover, the Moto Z2 Force Edition is also compatible with all the Moto Mods, and, the company also announced a new Moto Mod called Moto 360 camera which lets you record 360-degree 4K video with immersive 3D audio. It also has a 150-degree wide-angle field-of-view so that you can accommodate more in at once.

Motorola Moto Z2 Force Edition specifications:

CPU: 2.35 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

Moto Z2 Force Price and Availability:

Price: $799 (around ₹51,470)

$799 (around ₹51,470) Availability: Available at all major carriers in the US like AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Verizon. It will also be available through Best Buy and Motorola.com. Can be pre-ordered right now and will be available starting August 10. The Moto Z2 Force Edition will be available in Mexico, Brazil and various countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa later this summer. No word on availability in Asian markets.

Moto Z2 Force Edition Launch Offer: