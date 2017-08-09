Lenovo K8 Note Hands-on [Images]

Lenovo today has launched its K series smartphone, K8 Note in India. While we were waiting for the K7 Note, Lenovo came up with the K8 Note with a 10-core processor and dual cameras on the back. The company is teasing the launch with the hashtag #KillerNote offering killer specifications and we can’t wait to see how the K8 Note tackles the competition. We have shared the hands-on with Lenovo K8 Note, have a look at it.

Lenovo K8 Note Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3

5.5-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Software: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Android 7.1.1 Nougat Protection: Water Repellent (P2i nano coating)

Water Repellent (P2i nano coating) Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, on the back

Yes, on the back CPU: Up to 2.3 GHz deca-core processor, 20nm MediaTek Helio X23 SoC, 64-bit

Up to 2.3 GHz deca-core processor, 20nm MediaTek Helio X23 SoC, 64-bit GPU: Mali-T880 MP4

Mali-T880 MP4 Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM

3 GB or 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal storage, Expands up to 128 GB via MicroSD card (Dedicated Slot)

32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal storage, Expands up to 128 GB via MicroSD card (Dedicated Slot) Rear Camera: Dual Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps

Dual Cameras 13 MP + 5 MP, dual-tone LED flash, 1080p video @30fps Front Camera: 13 MP, LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps

13 MP, LED Flash, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: Micro USB port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Micro USB port, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Others: Dolby Atmos Audio, TheatreMax, 15W Turbo charger

Dolby Atmos Audio, TheatreMax, 15W Turbo charger Cellular: 4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM)

4G network, VoLTE-enabled, 2x nano SIM (GSM) Battery: 4,000 mAh (non-removable), Turbo Charge technology

4,000 mAh (non-removable), Turbo Charge technology Colors: Fine Gold, Venom Black

Fine Gold, Venom Black Price: ₹12,999 for 3 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage | ₹13,999 for 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage

Lenovo K8 Note is the successor to the Lenovo K6 Note which we witnessed last year. Wrapped in an aluminum body, the K8 Note is sized 5.5-inch along with a full HD IPS panel with for TheatreMax. The display covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and oleophobic coated which means you no longer have to wipe your fingerprints every time. There is 2.5D curved glass on the top, the edges are curved, the overall feel of the phone is pretty decent.

A major hit in the K series is the elimination of the Vibe UI replacing it with the stock Android interface. Lenovo K8 Note is the first K series smartphone to come with a stock user interface. That means no bloatware, no heavy skins, and themes, no other fuss that people experienced in the past Vibe UI devices. It seems Lenovo has taken the lead in the software department, great move. Lenovo K8 Note runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat with 5th July 2017 security patches. It is upgradable to Android O as well. The new software might give an edge over the competition since the rivals are using their customized skin and that would probably end up giving them a software update delay.

For the specifications, the Lenovo K8 Note is backed up with a powerful 10-core processor from MediaTek Helio X23 SoC clocked up to 2.3 GHz. Furthermore, it has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage along with a Mali-T880 MP4 GPU. This is the first device to utilize the MediaTek Helio X23 chip. The chip is powerful enough to play the latest games smoothly. The top variant comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage option with a price of ₹13,999 whereas the base one comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage at a price of ₹12,999. All these are powered by a large 4,000 mAh battery with Turbo charge technology.

The navigation keys aren’t backlit, the loudspeakers are not stereo, but, since it supports Dolby Atmos, the audio experience comes out at least better on a mono speaker. The fingerprint scanner is located at the back.

On the camera side, the Lenovo K8 Note uses a dual camera instead of one. One of the key highlights of the smartphone is the camera. The rear side holds two cameras, one 13 MP and the other being 5 MP camera with dual-tone LED flash. It captures images with depth of field effects which can be refocussed even later.

On the front side, there is a 13 MP camera with again an LED flash. It comes with a Professional mode for people who love to tweak the selfie camera. The camera interface is stock and all you get is the basic camera features, however, the company said they will be adding a few more features to the camera in the upcoming updates.

Lenovo has added a Music key that lets you control the music. Long press will Play/Pause, double press will forward and tripple press will do rewind. The special key can also be used to assign any app or a task such as taking screenshots or opening Facebook/WhatsApp in one shot.

Moreover, there is a dedicated MicroSD slot with dual SIM options, so you no longer need to replace MicroSD with SIM cards or vice versa. It supports 4G network with VoLTE calling. The bottom has Micro USB port with support for USB OTG to connect to flash drives, mouse, keyboard or any other USB device. Moreover, loudspeakers, a microphone while the top includes a 3.5 mm port for earphones.

The K8 Note is Amazon India exclusive and the sale starts on 18th August at 12 PM. The launch offers include up to 80% off on Kindle e-books (maximum up to ₹300), 64 GB 4G data and unlimited calls for 56 days at ₹343 (Idea subscribers), and Moto Sports Headphones worth ₹1,599 for ₹699 price. As for the pricing, Lenovo has done a great job keeping it competitive. We will cover more details about the K8 Note in our upcoming review.