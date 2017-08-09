LG Q6 with 5.5-inch FullVision Display, 13 MP camera and Android 7.1.1 Nougat launched in India for ₹14,990

The LG Q6, which was unveiled last month, was going to be launched in India tomorrow, however, the South Korean giant has launched it in India a day before. Yes, the LG Q6 has been launched in India today.

The LG Q6 flaunts a design similar to LG’s flagship G6. It has a uni-body metal design and has a frame made out of 7000 series aluminium. The LG Q6 also comes with FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, however, the display size has been reduced to 5.5-inch instead of 5.7-inch on the G6.

The LG G6 is a flagship smartphone and comes with Snapdragon 821 SoC, 4 GB RAM and dual rear cameras, however, the LG Q6 is a mid-range smartphone, and hence, misses out on these specifications. The Q6 is instead powered by Snapdragon 435 SoC which is coupled with 3 GB RAM. In terms of photography, it has a 13 MP single camera at the back and a 5 MP wide-angle camera on the front.

“LG Q6 is a perfect example of Usability and Aesthetics. It offers Full Vision Display (18:9) which happens to be first in Industry at the price point it offers. With the introduction of this new range, we have ensured that consumers are able to enjoy the best of technology from the house of LG at price points that are well-suited to all of them. The bold, innovative features of the phone will provide an unmatched smartphone experience to them. Now every user will have a personalized product experience with the new Q6 range.” said Mr. Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer, LG Electronics India.

LG Q6 specifications:

LG Q6 Price and Availability:

LG Q6 Offer: