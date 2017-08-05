LG Q6 with 5.5-inch bezel-less display and Android 7.1 Nougat reaching Indian shores on August 10

The LG Q-series was just born last month. LG launched three models under the new series that all adorned the FullVision display. Surprisingly, one of them is already heading to India. The LG Q6 stands in the middle of the trio and will be an Amazon Exclusive. If anything the USP of the phone is that bezel-less display. There is absolutely no competition in this regard for LG.

Experience a view without bounds with FullVision 18:9 wide Display. Visit https://t.co/Zo4tnvgA3Y for details. #LGQ6 pic.twitter.com/lgfxzzEUfb — LG India (@LGIndiaTweets) August 5, 2017

The company teased the phone on its official Twitter account and also hinted that the price will be below Rs. 20,000. How low is anybody’s guess right now. Let’s just quickly lay out the spec sheet here for you. The LG Q6 will boast of a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and sport a Snapdragon 435 CPU with Adreno 505 GPU. The processor will be assisted by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage expandable with a MicroSD.

In terms of optics, we are looking at a 13 MP rear snapper with LED flash and a 5 MP selfie snapper. The phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box placed underneath the LG UX 6.0 UI. The whole package is fueled up by a 3,000 mAh battery. The LG Q6 also has all regular connectivity options like 4, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port.

The phone's looks alone make it a killer mid-ranger if the specs don't. It has an Aluminium frame and a plastic back. Even then the phone can withstand some drops and crashes with the MIL-STD 810G military certification.

The LG Q6 will be available in a color palate of Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Terra Gold. LG is bundling in a Reliance Jio 4G data of 50 GB to buyers. Additionally, buyers also get screen replacement as well as games worth Rs. 3,200 free. Sale of the LG Q6 starts on Amazon India from August 10.

LG Q6 Specifications