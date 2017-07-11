Mid range LG Q6+, Q6, Q6α announced with FullVision display and Android Nougat

LG has launched a brand new Q series of smartphones today. We expected the Korean manufacturer to come up with one Q series device. Instead, we are pleasantly surprised to see 3 handsets. The Q series adopts one of the most coveted feature of the LG G6 that makes the series a mid-range contender unlike any other. Of course, we are talking about the FullVision display.

Now LG has three devices with the extremely thin bezel display in the Q family. Most premium of them is the LG Q6+. The Q6α is the low-end of the three and between these two lies the standard Q6 model. Now, these three models differ mainly in terms of RAM and storage. The Q6+ has the highest configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM. The standard Q6 comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of ROM. The smallest of the trio has 2 GB of RAM with 16 GB ROM. Obviously, it will also be the most affordable one.

The highlight of the phone is easily its display, design and build quality. LG emphasises that the Q series is made up of the same material that was used in its flagship. The edges of the device are made up of a ultra-strong 7000 series aluminium. The company says the device has been passed through 20 battery tests that include heat, shock penetration and much more. The display is the showstopper of the LG Q6. Boasting of the same aspect ratio as the LG G6, it has a somewhat low resolution of (2160 x 1080 / 442ppi).

Coming to the specs, the phone houses a Snapdragon 435 chipset, 5.5-inch FHD+ display and a 3,000 mAh battery. It runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the vastly improved LG UX 6.0. In the optics department, the mid-ranger lacks the dual camera and comes with a 13 MP rear sensor and a 5 MP selfie sensor with 100-degree wide angle lens. The phone supports LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and USB Type-B 2.0 out of the box.

LG Q6+ Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Octa-core 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435

Qualcomm Octa-core 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: LG UX 6.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

LG UX 6.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch FHD (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision display

5.5-inch FHD (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP sensor

5 MP sensor Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB 2.0

LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB 2.0 Battery: 3000 mAh

LG Q6 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Octa-core 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435

Qualcomm Octa-core 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: LG UX 6.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

LG UX 6.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch FHD (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision display

5.5-inch FHD (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP sensor

5 MP sensor Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB 2.0

LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB 2.0 Battery: 3000 mAh

LG Q6α Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Octa-core 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435

Qualcomm Octa-core 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 435 RAM: 2 GB

2 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: LG UX 6.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

LG UX 6.0 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 5.5-inch FHD (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision display

5.5-inch FHD (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP sensor

5 MP sensor Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB 2.0

LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB 2.0 Battery: 3000 mAh

Pricing and Availability

The phone will start hitting shelves first in Asia, then in Europe, Latin America and North America next month. All the Q series phones are available in Astro Black or Ice Platinum colours. The Q6+ has an additional Marine Blue colour. While the Q6 has two Mystic White and Terra Gold shades of its own the Q6α boasts of a unique Terra Gold colour. There is no official word on exact pricing yet.