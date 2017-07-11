Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 5300 mAh battery launching in India on July 18

There had been rumors of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 launching in India in late July, however, it seems the company has preponed the launch of its phablet and has started sending out press invites to the media for the launch of the Mi Max 2 scheduled on July 18.

Xiaomi has sent out press invites to the media which says “Big Is Back“. Although the invite doesn’t mention anything about the device that will be launched on July 18 in India, recent teasers shared on Xiaomi’s social media channels do suggest that Mi Max 2 is indeed the device which will be launched on July 18. Moreover, the Mi Max 2 is the biggest device in Xiaomi’s portfolio, hence, this pretty much confirms that Mi Max 2 is launching in India next week, unless Xiaomi has some other big device planned for Indians which is very unlikely.

The Mi Max 2 was launched in China back in May this year and is successor to last year’s Mi Max. The highlight of the Mi Max 2 is its large 6.44-inch display which is backed up by equally large 5300 mAh battery. The phablet is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC and comes with 4 GB or 6 GB RAM.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specifications:

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass on top

6.44-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass on top Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Software: MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm FinFET

Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm FinFET GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR3

4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB (Hybrid Slot)

64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB (Hybrid Slot) Main Camera: 12 MP f/2.2, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 1080p @120fps

12 MP f/2.2, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 1080p @120fps Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, 1080p video @30fps

5 MP f/2.0, 1080p video @30fps Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS)

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS) Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer

Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer Cellular: 4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 5,300 mAh (non-removable)

There’s no information available yet regarding the price of the Mi Max 2 in India, however, some rumors suggest that it will be priced at ₹15,999. We will know more about the pricing and availability of the Mi Max 2 once it’s launched in India next week.