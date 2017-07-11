Honor 8 Pro vs OnePlus 5 [Camera Comparison]

With the start of the year, we are seeing several phones with dual cameras, Honor 8 Pro and OnePlus 5 is among them which are also the top-of-the-line smartphones from the respective companies. We decided to compare the dual cameras of Honor 8 Pro and OnePlus 5 since these are the two smartphones that come under ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 price bracket. Before you make a judgment, you should take a look at the camera samples camera samples we took for the comparison.

Honor 8 Pro vs OnePlus 5 – Camera Specifications

Comparison OnePlus 5 Honor 8 Pro Rear Camera Dual 16 MP + 20 MP, (f/1.7 + f/2.6), autofocus Dual 12 MP + 12 MP, f/2.2, autofocus Image Sensor CMOS, Sony IMX398 (16 MP), Sony IMX398 (20 MP) TBD Rear Flash Dual-tone LED Dual-tone LED Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Yes No Camera Features Geo-tagging, Tap to Focus, Portrait Mode (Dual Camera), HDR, HQ/HD, Manual, RAW, Panorama, Beauty, Time-lapse, Slow motion, Burst shot Geo-tagging, Tap to focus, HDR, Pro photo, Beauty, Pro video, Beauty video, Good food, Panorama, Night shot, Light painting, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Burst Shot, Watermark, Audio note, Document scan Video Support (Rear) 4K video @30fps, 1080p @60fps, slow motion video 720p @120fps 4K video @30fps, 1080p video @60fps, slow motion video 720p @120fps, Pro video, Beauty video Front Camera 16 MP (Sony IMX371), f/2.0, EIS, fixed focus 8 MP, fixed focus Front Flash No No, Screen Flash Video Support (Front) up to 1080p @30fps up to 1080p @30fps

Apart from the slim and attractive metal body, Honor 8 Pro uses a dual 12 MP camera on the rear side which tackles the dual camera on the OnePlus 5. OnePlus 5 also comes with two cameras, 16 MP + 20 MP with dual-tone LED flash. There’s the front 16 MP camera as opposed to the 8 MP front camera on the Honor 8 Pro.

Honor is much experienced in the dual camera segment since there are existing dual camera phones from Honor as well as knowing that HUAWEI is their parent company which also develops some great dual camera phones. We witnessed the HUAWEI P9 last year and more or less, the camera on the Honor 8 Pro performs the same. And EMUI has tons of features in the camera, with its signature feature Monochrome, Splash effect which we first saw on Honor 6X, and many modes to play with. Honor 8 Pro has a fully featured camera software.

On the contrary, this is the first OnePlus smartphone with a dual camera, the software is clean, offers fewer features. The Portrait mode on the OnePlus takes bokeh effect photos. Honor 8 Pro has the ability to adjust the amount of blur amount. Plus, the software makes it easier for you to control the camera.

Both the phones are capable of recording 4K videos but one gets an advantage. The OnePlus 5 camera is aided by optical image stabilization while the Honor 8 Pro lacks the feature. Due to the flat camera design, the Honor 8 doesn’t include an OIS whereas the OnePlus has a protruding surface on the back camera, hence OnePlus is able to place the OIS.

Honor 8 Pro vs OnePlus 5 – Camera Samples

Conclusion – Honor 8 Pro Is The Overall Winner

Honor 8 Pro takes sharp photos, the details are hardly missed. The low light shots turn out to be better on the Honor 8 Pro, and its Night mode is the real deal if you can hold the phone still. If you are into photography, I would recommend Honor 8 Pro. It’s a perfect choice for people who love taking photos from smartphone cameras. On the contrary, the camera is still great, but it is a bit more of a performance oriented device with raw processing power, less focused on camera section.