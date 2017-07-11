Reliance Jio revises old plans, now offering unlimited data for 84 days at ₹399

Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan and Summer Surprise offers are coming to an end this month, and, we were eagerly waiting to see what the telecom operator comes up with after the validity of these offers end. Well, Jio has continued the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, but, has revised the old plans while launching some new ones.

Initially, Jio offered unlimited data for 84 days with FUP of 1GB 4G data per day along with unlimited SMS and voice calls to any network. These benefits were offered under the ₹309 plan for Prime members. Now, Jio is offering the same benefits under this plan, however, the validity has been reduced to 56 days.

Having said that, Jio has launched a new plan which offers the same benefits of the ₹309 plan for 84 days, but, it now costs ₹399 instead of ₹309. Moreover, if you think that 1 GB 4G data per day is not enough, you can opt for the ₹509 plan which offers 2 GB 4G data per day with unlimited SMS and voice calls for 56 days.

Jio has also revised the postpaid plans and has increased their validity. For instance, the ₹399 plan which offered unlimited SMS, voice calls and data with FUP of 1 GB 4G data per day for one month now has a validity of three months. Validity of other plans has also been increased from one month to two months.

You can click here to know more about these plans or do a recharge.