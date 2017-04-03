Reliance Jio Infocomm

Reliance Jio Summer Surprise tariff plans for Jio Prime subscribers detailed

By Jonathan Pereira
12

After extending the Jio Prime membership enrolment service till April 15, Reliance Jio has now introduced the new tariff plans for the Jio Summer Surprise offer.

Reliance Jio has listed out the detailed revised plans applicable for the Jio Summer Surprise offer available for all Jio Prime subscribers. As mentioned earlier, Reliance Jio Prime subscribers who recharge with Rs. 303 and above, will be entitled to three months’ free service.

The three months’ free service is applicable for the Rs. 303 and the Rs. 499 packs, with the Rs. 303 pack offering 1 GB data per day whereas the Rs. 499 pack offering 2 GB per day.

For the plans ranging between Rs. 999 and Rs. 9999, Reliance Jio is offering Jio Prime subscribers an additional 100 GB of data valid for 90 days. As such, the Rs. 999 pack, which offered 60 GB, would offer 160 GB; the Rs. 1999 pack, which offered 125 GB, would offer 225 GB; the Rs. 4999 pack, which offered 350 GB, would offer 450 GB and the Rs. 9999 pack, which offered 750 GB, would offer 850 GB.

However, to avail the above tariffs plans, Reliance Jio subscribers need to enrol for the Jio Prime offer by paying Rs. 99. Customers then need to recharge with any of the above plans before April 15.

Leave a Reply

12 Comments on "Reliance Jio Summer Surprise tariff plans for Jio Prime subscribers detailed"

EUB TANI

Jio Dhamaka unstoppable…

2 hours 7 minutes ago
2 hours 7 minutes ago
Perumavalavan Parayan

I have recharged with 99 and also 303, now i feel like 499 is suitable for me,
What can be done

15 hours 37 minutes ago
15 hours 37 minutes ago
Ankit Kr

Again free for 3 month ……just above 303 recharge

1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
Liu Min Han

Summer bonanza for Jio subscribers!

1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
Sai sreekar

Is there any benefit for 149 rs subscribers with jio prime

1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
Puneet Jain

No, to get the Summer Surprise Offer benefits you will have to recharge with Rs. 303 or above.

1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
Sai sreekar

What about 149 rs subscribers

1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
Sai sreekar

What about 149 rs plan 🤔🤔

1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
Puneet Jain

What exactly is your question?

1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
Rahul Kashyap

Thank you Mobigyaan to let us know the tariff.

1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

great article with nice info!! got everything I need!!

1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
Ajay Thakur

These plans of Jio are so good and Surprisingly, the internet speed has improved a lot too!

1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
