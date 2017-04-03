The Sony Xperia XZs, which was unveiled in February during MWC 2017, has today been launched in India at an event held in New Delhi. The Sony Xperia XZs is the successor to the Xperia XZ which was launched by Sony last year.

Starting with the design of the Sony Xperia XZs, it is similar to what we have been seeing from Sony for the past couple of years now. The device boasts a uni-body construction which is made up of Sony’s ALKALEIDO, a new form of aluminium. It has a power button at its right below which is the volume rocker and a dedicated camera button. The Xperia XZs is powered by Snapdragon 820 SoC, which, though not the latest and greatest, is still pretty good at handling whatever you throw at it with ease.

The Snapdragon 820 SoC is laced with 4 GB RAM and has Adreno 530 GPU to handle graphically intensive tasks. The Sony Xperia XZs sports a 5.2-inch Full-HD TRILUMINOUS display which comes with X-Reality for Mobile to produce vibrant colors. Also, the device boots up to Android 7.0 Nougat, and, keeping the lights on is a 2900 mAh battery which comes with Qnovo Adaptive Charging.

Moving on, the Sony Xperia XZs comes with a 19 MP camera at the back and a 13 MP camera on the front. The rear camera is capable of recording slow motion videos at an insane 960 frames/second. Well, this kind of frame rate would definitely give more control to the users over the slow motion of the video.

Also, the camera on the Sony Xperia XZs comes with Motion Eye which features Predictive Capture which “senses movement in front of you and starts to buffer images while you’re preparing to shoot”. Well, what that means is that this feature captures four images of the object in the frame at different moments of the time either before or after the click. This would give you multiple images to choose from if you couldn’t click at the perfect time.

Sony Xperia XZs specifications:

CPU: 2.3 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor

2.3 GHz Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 530

Adreno 530 Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Android 7.0 Nougat Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) TRILUMINOUS display with X-Reality for Mobile and Gorilla Glass

5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) TRILUMINOUS display with X-Reality for Mobile and Gorilla Glass Rear Camera: 19 MP Motion Eye Camera with LED flash, Exmor RS Sensor, Predictive Capture and 960 FPS Slow-Motion recording

19 MP Motion Eye Camera with LED flash, Exmor RS Sensor, Predictive Capture and 960 FPS Slow-Motion recording Front Camera: 13 MP with Exmor RS Sensor

13 MP with Exmor RS Sensor Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, S-Force Surround Sound, IP65/68 Dust and Water Resistance

Fingerprint Scanner, S-Force Surround Sound, IP65/68 Dust and Water Resistance Colors: Ice Blue, Black, Warm Silver

Ice Blue, Black, Warm Silver Battery: 2900 mAh with Qnovo Adaptive Charging and Quick Charge 3.0

Sony Xperia XZs Price and Availability: