Xiaomi Mi 6 screen panel surfaces; Confirms iris scanner

With the flagship Xiaomi Mi 6 expected to be unveiled later this month, the screen panels of the handset have now surfaced.

The alleged screen panels of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 have now surfaced in China, giving a closer look at the handset. The screen panels are available in Black and White colour options, hinting that the device would be available in two front colour variant (which however would be dependent on the back cover).

The alleged screen panel of the Xiaomi Mi 6 reveal a very narrow bezel on the side, which is apparently the thinnest in the Mi range so far. The screen size seems to be 5.15 inches, just as expected.

Interestingly, the alleged screen panel of the Xiaomi Mi 6 also show the layout of Home button has been changed. This is apparently to accommodate the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Further, there seems to an additional hole apart from the selfie camera. Based on rumours, we are assuming it is marked for the iris scanner.

Via