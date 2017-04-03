Xiaomi Mi 6 screen panel surfaces; Confirms iris scanner
With the flagship Xiaomi Mi 6 expected to be unveiled later this month, the screen panels of the handset have now surfaced.
The alleged screen panels of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6 have now surfaced in China, giving a closer look at the handset. The screen panels are available in Black and White colour options, hinting that the device would be available in two front colour variant (which however would be dependent on the back cover).
The alleged screen panel of the Xiaomi Mi 6 reveal a very narrow bezel on the side, which is apparently the thinnest in the Mi range so far. The screen size seems to be 5.15 inches, just as expected.
Interestingly, the alleged screen panel of the Xiaomi Mi 6 also show the layout of Home button has been changed. This is apparently to accommodate the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Further, there seems to an additional hole apart from the selfie camera. Based on rumours, we are assuming it is marked for the iris scanner.
3 Comments on "Xiaomi Mi 6 screen panel surfaces; Confirms iris scanner"
It looks identical to its predecessor! Guess we’ll have to wait for a day or two to see if this is actually legit.
Side bezels are good but look at top as well as bottom bezels are looking ugly.
And its great to having a iris scanner in it.
looks like Galaxy S8’s market in Asia gonna go down after Mi6 launch since it offers almost similar hardware and will be priced half the price of S8!!