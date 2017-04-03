Xiaomi announces Mi Fan Festival; ₹1 flash sales, discounts and more on offer

Every year on April 6, Xiaomi celebrates Mi Fan Festival in India during which it offers discounts, coupons and more to its Mi Fans. Well, Xiaomi has announced the Mi Fan Festival for this year as well, and like last year, fans will be offered discounts on products along with a chance to grab a Redmi device for ₹1.

The Mi Fan Festival will be held on April 6 and there will be different offers during different time on that day. To start with the ₹1 flash sale, Mi Fans will have a chance to grab a Redmi Note 4 for ₹1. This is a 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant and there will only be 20 units up for grabs. The sale will start at 10 am on April 6 and you will have to download the Mi App to be able to buy (or try your luck ?) the Redmi Note 4 for ₹1. Apart from this, Xiaomi will also be offering 40 units of Mi Band 2 and 50 units of 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank at 2 pm for ₹1.

Xiaomi will also be offering some of its products at a discounted price on that day. Besides, smartphones like Redmi 4A Rose Gold, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 3S Prime, Mi 5 and Mi Max Prime will also be available for purchase. Xiaomi is also giving away coupons of value ₹50, ₹100, ₹200 and ₹500 at 10 am everyday till April 5.

Mi Fans also have a chance to win the Redmi Note 4 by playing a game called Tap Mi and making a high-score. You can head on to Mi.com for more details on all the deals during the Mi Fan Festival.