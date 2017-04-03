Moto X (2017) press renders and specs surface

Even as Motorola launched the Moto Z line-up as its flagship offering, the company has still kept the Moto X series alive. Now rumours about the upcoming Moto X smartphone have surfaced.

According to rumours, Motorola is currently working on the Moto X (2017). The smartphone is said to have model number Moto XT-180x and is apparently code-named Sanders. Interestingly, alleged the press renders of the handset reveal that the company has be continuing the same Moto design with minor tweaks.

However, the major addition to the Moto X (2017) seems to be the dual rear camera setup visible in the leaked renders. Also visible is the Home button which is expected to have a fingerprint scanner embedded within.

Rumours suggest that the Moto X (2017) would be powered by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset. The handset is expected to be released in 3 GB and 4 GB variants with 32 GB and 64 GB storage options. The dual camera setup is expected to have at least 1 13 MP sensor.

