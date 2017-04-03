Idea now offers 1 GB data per day with its unlimited voice calling pack
Even as Reliance Jio has started charging for its services from April 1, rival telecom operators are trying hard to match the new-comer’s tariffs. Now Idea has doubled the data offering on its unlimited voice calling pack.
Idea Cellular has updated its Rs. 348 voice calling plan. The plan, which earlier offered 500 MB data per day, will now offer 1 GB of 4G data per day. Additionally, the plan offers unlimited local and STD voice calls to any network across the country. The plan is valid for 28 days.
With the revision in the plan, Idea’s Rs. 348 plan is now almost on par Reliance Jio’s Rs. 303 plan for Jio Prime subscribers. Interestingly, unlike Airtel which offers only 500 MB in the day and the remaining 500 MB at night, Idea had no restrictions on the usage.
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "Idea now offers 1 GB data per day with its unlimited voice calling pack"
Good deal for Idea customers
so they finally understand what people want.. still it nothing compare to what Jio is offering!!
People want everything for free. Jio is new, it needs customers. Jio is doing marketing.
Other operators are actually losing money cause of Jio.
Ohhh I guess the admin of this page is a supporter of hefty and misleading claims of Idea cellular offer thats why deleted my comment which opposes this stupid offer, not gonna read this blog from now on – bye bye mobigyaan or I say chamcha of Indian telecom looters
I can see your comment, we don’t delete comments until unless it’s abusive. And in this case, we never deleted the comment, may be it was under moderation and it wasn’t visible to you when you visited this article again.
Speed compare to jio in our side idea speed is not good enough
Its a very stupid plan – daily calling limit is 300 minutes and weekly 1200 minutes – i think they don’t know how to multiply or what coz 300×7=2100 and they call this unlimited with a restriction of this plan only working in home network – they still charging for roaming
Jio effect hahaha… 😂
Every operator is doing their best to compete with Jio!
Great offers ..only because of jio.
Better than airtel because no limitations