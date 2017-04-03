Idea Cellular

Idea now offers 1 GB data per day with its unlimited voice calling pack

By Jonathan Pereira
Even as Reliance Jio has started charging for its services from April 1, rival telecom operators are trying hard to match the new-comer’s tariffs. Now Idea has doubled the data offering on its unlimited voice calling pack.

Idea Cellular has updated its Rs. 348 voice calling plan. The plan, which earlier offered 500 MB data per day, will now offer 1 GB of 4G data per day. Additionally, the plan offers unlimited local and STD voice calls to any network across the country. The plan is valid for 28 days.

With the revision in the plan, Idea’s Rs. 348 plan is now almost on par Reliance Jio’s Rs. 303 plan for Jio Prime subscribers. Interestingly, unlike Airtel which offers only 500 MB in the day and the remaining 500 MB at night, Idea had no restrictions on the usage.

10 Comments on "Idea now offers 1 GB data per day with its unlimited voice calling pack"

Liu Min Han

Good deal for Idea customers

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day 4 hours ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

so they finally understand what people want.. still it nothing compare to what Jio is offering!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day 6 hours ago
Narender

People want everything for free. Jio is new, it needs customers. Jio is doing marketing.
Other operators are actually losing money cause of Jio.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
15 hours 38 minutes ago
Amit

Ohhh I guess the admin of this page is a supporter of hefty and misleading claims of Idea cellular offer thats why deleted my comment which opposes this stupid offer, not gonna read this blog from now on – bye bye mobigyaan or I say chamcha of Indian telecom looters

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day 6 hours ago
Puneet Jain

I can see your comment, we don’t delete comments until unless it’s abusive. And in this case, we never deleted the comment, may be it was under moderation and it wasn’t visible to you when you visited this article again.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day 5 hours ago
GUPENTHARAN

Speed compare to jio in our side idea speed is not good enough

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day 8 hours ago
Amit

Its a very stupid plan – daily calling limit is 300 minutes and weekly 1200 minutes – i think they don’t know how to multiply or what coz 300×7=2100 and they call this unlimited with a restriction of this plan only working in home network – they still charging for roaming

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day 10 hours ago
Rahul Kashyap

Jio effect hahaha… 😂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day 10 hours ago
Ajay Thakur

Every operator is doing their best to compete with Jio!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day 10 hours ago
Ankit Kr

Great offers ..only because of jio.
Better than airtel because no limitations

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 day 11 hours ago
