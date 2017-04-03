Idea now offers 1 GB data per day with its unlimited voice calling pack

Even as Reliance Jio has started charging for its services from April 1, rival telecom operators are trying hard to match the new-comer’s tariffs. Now Idea has doubled the data offering on its unlimited voice calling pack.

Idea Cellular has updated its Rs. 348 voice calling plan. The plan, which earlier offered 500 MB data per day, will now offer 1 GB of 4G data per day. Additionally, the plan offers unlimited local and STD voice calls to any network across the country. The plan is valid for 28 days.

With the revision in the plan, Idea’s Rs. 348 plan is now almost on par Reliance Jio’s Rs. 303 plan for Jio Prime subscribers. Interestingly, unlike Airtel which offers only 500 MB in the day and the remaining 500 MB at night, Idea had no restrictions on the usage.

