Images of Reliance Jio Set Top Box leak online

Reliance Jio has been in the news for the past couple of days. Last week, Mukesh Ambani announced the Jio Summer Surprise offer while also extending the deadline for enrolling in the Jio Prime Membership. The company also announced that they now have 72 Million paid users. Well, after making a dent in the telecom sector, it seems Jio now has its eyes set on the DTH services in the country as images of Jio’s Set Top Box (STB) have surfaced online.

A couple of images of Jio’s STB have leaked online. This STB is rectangle in shape and black in color. At the front, Jio has provided a USB port so that users can plug-in their USB drives. At the back, there are various connectivity ports like HDMI port, RJ-45 port, USB port and a cable-in port. The device is seemingly made in Indonesia and manufactured by Samindo Electronics. You can also see the audio-video cables being attached at the back of the STB.

Reliance Jio Set Top Box Prev 1 of 4 Next

Also, the retail box of Jio’s STB has “NOT FOR RETAIL SALE” written at its back which means that Jio is still testing it. Going by the box’s packaging, the STB would come with remote control and an HDMI cable which would let the users connect the box to a TV or a compatible monitor.

Jio STB connected to display Prev 1 of 2 Next

As of now, we are not quite sure whether this STB is for DTH services or IPTV. If it’s for IPTV, then the service would reach the users through Jio’s Fiber network. Also, this is not the first time Jio’s STB has leaked. We have seen Jio’s DTH back in February as well, however, that one was circular in shape.

Well, if Jio gets into the DTH market as well, we are sure the company would offer its services at disruptive prices like it did in the telecom sector. And, once it does, DTH service providers like Dish TV and Tata Sky are surely going to face some tough competition.

Source 1, 2