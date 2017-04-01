BSNL

BSNL now offering five times more data to its postpaid customers

By Sagar Bakre
6

Reliance Jio entered the Indian telecom sector last year and started offering free data to its customers along with free voice calls and SMS. This forced other telecom operators to reduce the price of their data packs and offer more data to their customers. Well, to retain their customers, the telecom operators not only had to make changes to their prepaid plans, but postpaid plans as well. Even the government owned BSNL had to come up with new offers for its prepaid and postpaid customers. Speaking of postpaid customers, BSNL has announced that it will now offer more data to its postpaid customers.

BSNL has announced that it will be offering more 2G/3G data to its postpaid customers under the existing plans. These changes are made to five postpaid plans which are called Plan-99, Plan-225, Plan-325, Plan-525 and Plan-725. Until now, no data was offered to the postpaid customers under Plan-99, which is the cheapest plan. And, speaking of the most expensive plan which is Plan-725, the postpaid customers only got 1000 MB of data per month.

Well, now that BSNL is offering more data to its postpaid customers, those on Plan-99 will get 250 MB 2G/3G data per month, whereas, the ones on Plan-725 will get 5000 MB of data per month. Customers subscribed to Plan-225, Plan-325 and Plan-525 will now get 1000 MB, 2000 MB and 3000 MB data respectively.

All these plans are effective from today and are available throughout India. What do you think of these new plans?

6 Comments on "BSNL now offering five times more data to its postpaid customers"

Rahul Kashyap

BSNL trying it’s best to compete with Jio.

1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

great offers from BSNL!! seems they pushing their plans hard to stand in the competition!!

2 days 21 hours ago
2 days 21 hours ago
mahua banerjee

great offers

3 days 2 hours ago
3 days 2 hours ago
Liu Min Han

Offers are pretty lucrative but the 3G service of BSNL is still suspect!

3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
Ajay Thakur

Great to see BSNL revising plans constantly to suit market conditions!

3 days 5 hours ago
3 days 5 hours ago
Ankit Kr

Biggg offer for bsnl user

3 days 6 hours ago
3 days 6 hours ago
