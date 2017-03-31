Here’s some good news for those who are already subscribed to Jio Prime and some news for those couldn’t decide whether to opt for Jio Prime or not. Jio wants maximum people to subscribe for Jio Prime offer and today it announced new Summer Surprise Offer to make the deal sweeter for Jio Prime users.

Here are the 5 things that you need to know about the Summer Surprise Offer

Jio Summer Surprise Offer Details

To opt for this offer, Jio user need to subscribe for Jio Prime. The deadline for Jio Prime subscription has now been extended till 15th April 2017. With first recharge of Rs. 303 or above, Jio Prime users will get 3 months of complimentary service So, those who will pay Rs. 303 or more will not need to pay anything till the month of July for enjoying Jio services To get the Summer Surprise offer, one needs to opt for Jio Prime and do the First Recharge with Rs. 303 or above on or before 15th April.

Will you opt for Jio Prime now? Do let us know your thoughts about this new offer in the comments below.