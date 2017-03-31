Jio Summer Surprise Offer details
Here’s some good news for those who are already subscribed to Jio Prime and some news for those couldn’t decide whether to opt for Jio Prime or not. Jio wants maximum people to subscribe for Jio Prime offer and today it announced new Summer Surprise Offer to make the deal sweeter for Jio Prime users.
Here are the 5 things that you need to know about the Summer Surprise Offer
Jio Summer Surprise Offer Details
- To opt for this offer, Jio user need to subscribe for Jio Prime.
- The deadline for Jio Prime subscription has now been extended till 15th April 2017.
- With first recharge of Rs. 303 or above, Jio Prime users will get 3 months of complimentary service
- So, those who will pay Rs. 303 or more will not need to pay anything till the month of July for enjoying Jio services
- To get the Summer Surprise offer, one needs to opt for Jio Prime and do the First Recharge with Rs. 303 or above on or before 15th April.
Will you opt for Jio Prime now? Do let us know your thoughts about this new offer in the comments below.
18 Comments on "Jio Summer Surprise Offer details"
Really informative.
Thank you Mobigyaan. 😇
Sir i have recharged prime in mid of march and recharged for rs.303 on 01/04/2017 confirm my status and am i entitled free upto july 2017? My mob jio no. 8910408890 pl reply
Sir I have already recharged with Rs.99 and later recharged with Rs. 149/- what I have to do now
Sir i have recharged prime on 23.3.17 and recharged for rs.303 on 26.3.17 confirm my status and am i entitled free upto july 2017? My mob jio no. 8667452979 pl reply
Yes ur are eligible
I have recharge 149 Rs can i get summer surprise offer
awesome offer, crazy value for money data plans!!
Wow Mobigyaan …thanks for informing clearly …
I wanted to ask that i had already done rechrge of rs 149 so will i surely get summer surprise offer if i pay 303rs now??
You were supposed to do the first recharge on 1st April and not before 31st March, please contact Jio customer care.
What about that 149 Rs plan? Does a person get anything complimentary with that or does he has to keep on recharging for that much throughout these 3 months?
Yes, only those who are doing first recharge with 303 or above will get complimentary service for 3 months.
How much net will we get per day in those 3 months?
This will depend upon your First recharge
Wow! That’s cool!
What about unlimited at night”
Sir thanks for the article. It cleared all my doubts! Definitely going to enroll myself for Jio Prime membership soon!
Noor, it’s pathetic network coverage. Don’t go for JIO GUYS