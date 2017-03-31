Reliance Jio Infocomm

Jio Summer Surprise Offer details

By Puneet Jain
18

Here’s some good news for those who are already subscribed to Jio Prime and some news for those couldn’t decide whether to opt for Jio Prime or not. Jio wants maximum people to subscribe for Jio Prime offer and today it announced new Summer Surprise Offer to make the deal sweeter for Jio Prime users.

Here are the 5 things that you need to know about the Summer Surprise Offer

  1. To opt for this offer, Jio user need to subscribe for Jio Prime.
  2. The deadline for Jio Prime subscription has now been extended till 15th April 2017.
  3. With first recharge of Rs. 303 or above, Jio Prime users will get 3 months of complimentary service
  4. So, those who will pay Rs. 303 or more will not need to pay anything till the month of July for enjoying Jio services
  5. To get the Summer Surprise offer, one needs to opt for Jio Prime and do the First Recharge with Rs. 303 or above on or before 15th April.

Will you opt for Jio Prime now? Do let us know your thoughts about this new offer in the comments below.

18 Comments on "Jio Summer Surprise Offer details"

Rahul Kashyap

Really informative.
Thank you Mobigyaan. 😇

3 days 9 hours ago
Asutosh

Sir i have recharged prime in mid of march and recharged for rs.303 on 01/04/2017 confirm my status and am i entitled free upto july 2017? My mob jio no. 8910408890 pl reply

3 days 11 hours ago
Satish Bhan

Sir I have already recharged with Rs.99 and later recharged with Rs. 149/- what I have to do now

3 days 12 hours ago
8667452979

Sir i have recharged prime on 23.3.17 and recharged for rs.303 on 26.3.17 confirm my status and am i entitled free upto july 2017? My mob jio no. 8667452979 pl reply

3 days 22 hours ago
Paulin

Yes ur are eligible

3 days 13 hours ago
Mohinimasih

I have recharge 149 Rs can i get summer surprise offer

4 days 14 minutes ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

awesome offer, crazy value for money data plans!!

4 days 20 minutes ago
Ankit Kr

Wow Mobigyaan …thanks for informing clearly …

4 days 22 minutes ago
Vishal sharma

I wanted to ask that i had already done rechrge of rs 149 so will i surely get summer surprise offer if i pay 303rs now??

4 days 26 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

You were supposed to do the first recharge on 1st April and not before 31st March, please contact Jio customer care.

4 days 10 minutes ago
Sahil

What about that 149 Rs plan? Does a person get anything complimentary with that or does he has to keep on recharging for that much throughout these 3 months?

4 days 28 minutes ago
Puneet Jain

Yes, only those who are doing first recharge with 303 or above will get complimentary service for 3 months.

4 days 9 minutes ago
Gokul

How much net will we get per day in those 3 months?

4 days 1 hour ago
Puneet Jain

This will depend upon your First recharge

4 days 9 minutes ago
Manjit Sarma

Wow! That’s cool!

4 days 1 hour ago
murshid

What about unlimited at night”

4 days 1 hour ago
Ajay Thakur

Sir thanks for the article. It cleared all my doubts! Definitely going to enroll myself for Jio Prime membership soon!

4 days 1 hour ago
PJ0210

Noor, it’s pathetic network coverage. Don’t go for JIO GUYS

4 days 2 hours ago
