Airtel launches 4G services in Kashmir

Just days after rolling out its 4G services across all the 22 telecom circles including Jammu and Kashmir, Airtel has now launched the 4G services in Kashmir Valley.

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of its 4G LTE services in Kashmir Valley starting with 22 towns including Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Achhabal, Badgam, Boniyar, Khansahib, Lar, Lasjan, Lethpora, Mattan, Rafiabad, Shangus, Trehgam, Veesu, Verinag, Pattan, Awantipora, Bijbehara, Sonawari, Chadura and Pampora. With this, customers can avail the 4G services across 61 towns in the Jammu and Kashmir circle.

The Airtel 4G services in Kashmir, which are rolled out using the 1800 MHz (FD LTE) band, can be accessed from a range of smart devices including mobile phones, 4G MiFi and dongles. Airtel customers in the circle can upgrade to a 4G SIM for free and choose from a range of Prepaid and Postpaid plans which are priced at 3G prices.

Speaking about the launch, Raveendra Desai, COO – J&K, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our 4G services in Kashmir that will enable customers in the valley to get on the digital highway. We remain committed to the Government’s digital vision for the State and will continue to invest in expanding our services.”