Mukesh Ambani’s letter to Jio customers

Mr. Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, today announced official number of customers which opted for Jio Prime and announced Jio Summer Surprise offer. He wrote a letter to Jio customers today, we are sharing the content of that letter below.

Dear Jio Family member,

Last month, I announced a special membership program – JIO PRIME – for all Jio customers who signed up before 31st March.

JIO PRIME oﬀers many attractive beneﬁts – the absolute best data tariﬀs in the industry, free voice calling, access to all Jio apps, and many more periodic surprises going forward. JIO PRIME members will always get the very best of what Jio has to oﬀer.

In just one month, over 72 MILLION (and still counting!) Jio customers have signed up for JIO PRIME. We, at Jio, are honoured and grateful for this tremendous response.

I want to personally thank you for choosing Jio, and for being a founding member of the Jio movement. A movement to transform India. A movement to empower and enrich each one of you with the revolutionary power and possibilities of Digital Life.

I assure you that Jio will always be obsessed with serving you and delighting you every day.

Over the past few days, we have been deluged by millions of customers queuing up to purchase Jio’s popular Rs 303 and other tariﬀ plans. This nationwide trend indicates that very many customers are still in the process of purchasing JIO PRIME and their ﬁrst paid tariﬀ plan.

I am committed to WALKING THE EXTRA MILE for my Jio Family members.

We have heard your voice, and we are EXTENDING the deadline for purchasing Jio’s Rs 303 (and other) plans till 15TH APRIL. This extension will provide the necessary breathing room for users to avoid service disruption during the transition from free to paid services.

Customers who could not enrol for JIO PRIME by 31st March for whatever reason can still do so by paying Rs 99 along with their ﬁrst purchase of Jio’s Rs 303 and other plans till 15th April.

Jio’s free service period is COMING TO AN END. Users who do not recharge by the extended date of 15th April will experience degradation and/or discontinuation of services.

But, I am conscious that this is the largest migration from free to paid services in history. We are committed to doing this gradually, so that both Jio and Jio customers have the time to adjust, ﬁne tune and perfect this transition.

I want to assure you that Jio will walk alongside you all through this transition to paid services.

Dear friend,

In India, we have the ﬁne tradition of SHAGUN – oﬀering gifts on auspicious occasions.

For us, your ﬁrst recharge is an auspicious moment. Therefore, we want to oﬀer a token of our appreciation and gratitude to all JIO PRIME members… the JIO SUMMER SURPRISE.

Every JIO PRIME member – when they make their ﬁrst paid recharge prior to 15th April using Jio’s Rs 303 plan (or any higher value plan) – will get services for the INITIAL 3 MONTHS on a complimentary basis. Your paid tariﬀ plan will be applied only in July, after the expiry of the complimentary service.

This complimentary period will also help to familiarize Jio customers with Jio’s fully digital, self-service process of using the MyJio app to perform recharges and to set up digital payment methods for further purchases.

The JIO SUMMER SURPRISE is the ﬁrst of many surprises for our JIO PRIME members. Details of JIO SUMMER SURPRISE will be available on the Jio website (http://www.jio.com).

I invite all Jio customers to take full advantage of the extended timeline, as well as the JIO SUMMER SURPRISE, and complete the purchase of Rs 303 (or higher) plan well before 15th April.

All JIO PRIME customers who have already done their ﬁrst recharge of Rs 303 (or higher) before 31st March will get the beneﬁt of JIO SUMMER SURPRISE without any further action on their part.

Dear family member,

Jio has created the world’s largest greenﬁeld 4G LTE wireless broadband network, with over 100,000 mobile towers. And we will add another 100,000 towers to our network in the coming months. This greenﬁeld investment – of over Rs 200,000 crores – is the largest anywhere in the world.

We are acutely aware that we have small pockets of congestion on our network. With our investment in network expansion, you will see a dramatic improvement in service quality in the coming weeks.

Mobile Number Portability (MNP), which allows consumers to retain their existing mobile number when they switch to Jio, is available for all consumers. Lakhs of consumers have already used this facility. If you have not done so already, I invite you to do MNP and make Jio your permanent home.

For International travellers, Jio’s International roaming service is now available across the world, with the best voice and data rates in the industry.

Dear Jio Family member,

I commit that Jio will always strive to provide you the highest quality – and the world’s most aﬀordable – data and voice services.

I thank you once again for choosing Jio and look forward to you enjoying Jio’s next-generation services to the fullest.

For me, Jio is a mission to enable each one of you to live and experience Digital Life in all its destiny-reshaping possibilities.

Jio provides opportunities for every Indian to prosper and live a better life.

Isn’t it time for us, together, to strengthen the Jio Movement for creating a New India?

Yes, it is!

May you and your family members continue to live a beautiful Digital Life.

God bless you, and God bless our beloved nation.

With warm regards,

Mukesh D. Ambani