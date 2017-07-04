Xiaomi Mi Max 2 reportedly launching in India on July 26
The Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which was launched in China back in May this year, is said to be launching in India soon. The Mi Max 2 is a phablet device and is successor to last year’s Mi Max.
According to the information received by 91Mobiles from their sources, Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi Max 2 in India later this month on 26th. The company will sell the Mi Max 2 online initially but will later sell the phablet through offline channels as well. Moreover, the sources also revealed that Xiaomi is planning to launch a high-end phone in India this month. Is it going to be the Mi 6 which Xiaomi wasn’t going to launch in India? Well, you never know.
Also, just as a refresher, the Mi Max 2 is powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC and is laced with 4 and 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of storage on board. The device boasts a big 6.44-inch display and ships with a massive 5300 mAh battery to keep the entire package running.
Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specifications:
- Display: 6.44-inch Full HD IPS display (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass on top
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- Software: MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
- CPU: Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 14nm FinFET
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Memory: 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR3
- Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB (Hybrid Slot)
- Main Camera: 12 MP f/2.2, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video @30fps, slow motion 1080p @120fps
- Front Camera: 5 MP f/2.0, 1080p video @30fps
- Connectivity: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm stereo jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS)
- Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer
- Cellular: 4G LTE network, VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 5,300 mAh (non-removable)
If Xiaomi is really going to launch the Mi Max 2 in India on July 26, then we expect the company to start sharing some teaser images on their social media channels in the coming weeks.
it will be a kickass battery phone if launched under 18k!!